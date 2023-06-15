IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
    Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets.

    This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety and suitability measurement went live in October 2022. IAS’s comprehensive coverage reflects the ever-growing popularity of TikTok worldwide and the demand from marketers to have the most actionable data to deliver the biggest return on their advertising spend.

    “TikTok is committed to building a safe environment where communities can express themselves and be entertained,” stated Chen-Lin Lee, global head of measurement and Data Partnerships.

    “We are excited to expand our partnership with IAS and offer brands around the world best-in-class reporting to ensure video-level transparency in dozens of languages and countries. We look forward to continued collaboration in providing transparency and confidence in TikTok’s ability to present brand messages in safe and suitable environments.”

    IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to provide unique insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text, and can even interpret semantics. This granularity gives marketers the ability to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok, providing confidence that their ads are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

    “IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok is powered by advanced AI-driven technology that analyses video content with extraordinary depth, giving advertisers unmatched insights to run the most effective advertising campaigns,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.

    “This expanded partnership with TikTok is a strong vote of confidence that advertisers around the world rely on IAS to deliver powerful results.”

    IAS’s innovative Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement will now be available in: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

    This builds on the existing markets where IAS and TikTok have already partnered for brand safety and suitability measurement: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

