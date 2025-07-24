IAB: Digital Ad Industry Refines Talent Strategy As Cost, AI Pressures Bite

The Australian digital advertising and ad tech industry is refining its talent strategy in response to deepening cost pressures and the advancing integration of AI, according to IAB Australia’s 2025 Digital Advertising and Ad Tech Talent Review.

As organisations seek to balance operational efficiency with capability growth, workforce planning has become more selective, structured and strategically aligned.

The Report reveals a low industry job vacancy rate of just 4 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in 2024, with many organisations managing staffing needs through increased offshoring and contractor use—particularly in operational and reporting functions as companies seek cost-effective resourcing solutions. The average salary increase over the last year also slowed to 3.1 per cent, continuing a downward trend from 4.2 per cent in 2023 and 3.8 per cent in 2024. However, the cumulative increase in digital advertising specialist salaries over the last few years has increased the cost of talent and Australia remains a premium job market.

Hiring continues to focus on experienced professionals in commercial and technical roles, with mid-level employees (3–5 years’ experience) again the most sought after. Entry-level hiring has declined, and the industry is leaning on flexible workforce models to meet resourcing demands. At the same time, many organisations are investing in upskilling across AI, data privacy, and leadership to strengthen internal capability and support teams through ongoing structural and technological shifts.

“Over the last year we’ve seen a sharper focus on building flexible teams, investing in training, and managing costs without losing momentum,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia. “Organisations are being more selective in their hiring, while also exploring new ways to boost internal capability and build resilience. This year’s review highlights not just the pressure points, but the pathways to sustainable workforce growth.”

The Report also charts the industry’s evolving response to AI. While a small number of businesses expect AI to reduce the need for some manual roles, most are focused on leveraging it to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and create more strategic capacity across teams. Education, experimentation, and risk management are key themes as businesses embed AI cautiously but deliberately into workflows.

Other findings include:

Female representation in senior management rose from 34 per cent in 2024 to 38 per cent in 2025, while overall gender balance in product and commercial roles remains steady.

Commercial roles now make up 50 per cent of the industry’s workforce.

Offshoring and contractor use have increased across the board, particularly in operations and support.

DEI policies are present in 86 per cent of organisations, though support for neurodiversity and disability remains limited.

Office attendance expectations continue to centre around hybrid models, with few changes reported this year; almost half the industry (45 per cent) have mandated three days a week in the office with one “anchor” day where most team members are in the office.

The Talent Review provides critical insights to inform workforce development, diversity initiatives, and long-term planning across the digital advertising ecosystem.

