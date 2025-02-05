Advertising

IAB Australia Launches Search Campaign Decision Tool To Help Advertisers Maximise Or Improve Performance

Jonathan Henshaw

IAB Australia has launched a fully interactive tool to help marketers maximise good performance or correct poor performance by identifying ways to help paid search campaigns deliver more efficiently. Developed by industry experts from IAB Australia’s Future of Search Working Group, the decision-making tool is part of the Group’s just released ‘How search engine advertising auctions work’ Guide.

The Guide includes details on different auction models, understanding quality scores, the impact of ad assets or extensions, ad rank in shopping experiences, how to maximise good performance, as well as a list of definitions and useful resources.

“With $6.9 billion being spent by advertisers on the Australian paid search market per annum it is vital that marketers understand the mechanics of search auctions along with levers that can make their ads perform optimally. A small improvement could provide an upside of tens of thousands for some marketers,” said Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia CEO.

The launch of the Guide comes as the inaugural chair of the Future of Search Working Group, Gary Nissim from Indago Digital, hands over to incoming chair, Jonathan Henshaw, the head of product and innovation at Ryvalmedia.

“This is such a transformative time in search as we see the convergence of AI and changing user behaviour. I’m personally excited to lead such an impressive group of experienced practitioners who will be key in unlocking insight for the industry to help brands navigate this new landscape,” said Henshaw.

The Future of Search Working Group includes representatives of Indago Digital, Google, GroupM, Hearts & Science, Howatson & Co, iProspect, Microsoft, Monks, Performics, Ryvalmedia, Woolworths, Admatic and Half Dome.

Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

