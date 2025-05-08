IAB Australia Calls For Submissions To MeasureUp 2025

IAB Australia is inviting the industry to make speaker submissions for MeasureUp 2025, Australia’s premier media measurement and marketing science event. Returning in September for its 9th year, MeasureUp brings together advertising and agency professionals, marketers, academics, and vendors.

This year’s agenda will spotlight the drive for measurable outcomes and enhanced efficiency, while reinforcing brand equity. Key themes will include cross-channel measurement, incrementality, and the evolution of measurement frameworks to keep pace with an increasingly complex marketing ecosystem. Submissions are open until 13th June for presentations, panel discussions, debates and workshops to challenge and inspire brilliance in the science of advertising and media measurement.

Speaker submissions must have unique data, consumer insights or ad effectiveness results. Real case studies with marketer collaboration are encouraged, along with privacy compliant and sustainable measurement methodology submissions that have an Australian focus to provide practical applications for the industry. All submissions must be based on fresh content and not have been presented in market previously.

Topics could include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic impacts on marketing outcomes, AI and advanced machine learning in measurement, first party data strategies, commerce and retail media, synthetic data capabilities or innovative uses of media currency data. The deadline for submission is COB 13th June 2025.

“Our industry faces a multitude of challenges from ongoing signal loss, boardroom level scrutiny of advertising investment effectiveness, as well as data privacy, regulatory compliance, and economic challenges. MeasureUp will provide an opportunity to unite and help map a path forward for marketers to address these issues and more,” said Natalie Stanbury, IAB Australia research director.

All submissions will be reviewed by the IAB Research Director and CEO as well as selected members of the IAB Audience Measurement Council and Ad Effectiveness Council.

MeasureUp 2025 will be held on Wednesday, 10th September 2025 at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre in Surry Hills. Early bird tickets are available until 30th June 2025.