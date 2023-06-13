“I Thought I’d Have More Sex” – Jennifer Coolidge Delights Fans At Vivid Sydney 

Hollywood’s freshly-crowned Queen Jennifer Coolidge graced Sydney with her presence on Saturday night, to the delight of more than 9000 fans.

Coolidge appeared in conversation with White Lotus writer and director Mike White, as part of Sydney’s Vivid festival. The conversation was moderated by author and journalist Benjamin Law.

Described as a “modern-day gay icon” Coolidge did not disappoint her legion of die-hard fans.

Speaking about the second season of White Lotus, Coolidge said she “thought she’d [I’d] have more sex” given that this was the theme of that season. She added that maybe her friend and writer White didn’t want to see her that way because they are close.

To which he responded with “You had the best-looking man of the season!”

The 61-year-old actress spoke candidly about her renaissance as well as her key tips for staying so sexy – “pure denial” she says.

You can just “dismiss” ageing.

“I think I have better denial than anyone on this planet. And it helps me function on every level.”

It was not just laughter and light, however, with Coolidge speaking honestly about her own battles with depression.

“I want everyone to know all my depressing stories. Because I think it will help people,” she said.

“I had a hard time functioning for many years because I just didn’t think I had a shot in hell.”

Her key tip to finding the confidence to put stuff out there if you are creative?

“This is going to be something that I might regret saying, but I think one of the best things to cure self-doubt is just to go to really bad stuff.”

“I’m talking about plays you hear about that are terrible. Go to them. Shows on television that are terrible. Watch them”.

She added the key to overcoming her self-doubt was through watching a particularly painful rendition of Oliver! When she was at college.

Commenting on her status within the LGBTQIA+ community, Law asked Coolidge if she would come back and headline Mardi Gras next year.

Coolidge didn’t respond, so here at B&T we are counting it as a maybe….