“I Probably Wouldn’t Have Made It Out”: The Lifesaving Role Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Ban Risks Ignoring

New research from the University of Texas at Arlington has painted a far more complicated picture of teen social‑media use than the one dominating Australia’s political debate.

Led by social work assistant professor Morgan PettyJohn, the study found that many young adults who endured child abuse or neglect used social platforms “for information‑seeking, for connecting, for providing mutual support to one another”.

In an online survey of 641 Americans aged 18‑21, roughly 30 per cent said they had experienced maltreatment. More than half of that group disclosed their experiences on social media, usually in private DMs or closed groups.

“I was born into (the abuse), right? So this was my normal… The more that I started to hear other people’s experiences, I went, ‘Oh, something about this that I grew up with, I don’t think that’s normal.’ And I feel like (social media channels) helped me kind of understand that a little bit better because that was the hardest part for me, to realise that this wasn’t normal,” one participant recalled.

Digital communities, the interviewees said, felt “safe,” filled with people “who make us feel happy and heard and engaged.” Another added that losing those connections “probably would not have made it out.”

Cost‑free access, the chance to stay anonymous and the absence of mandatory‑reporting triggers all factored into their choice to seek help online. As Dr PettyJohn put it, “They feel more comfortable talking about hard things through their devices, and they want the option for anonymity.”

Australia is heading in the opposite direction. In November 2024, Parliament passed legislation that will bar anyone under 16 from opening or using social‑media accounts from the end of 2025, covering TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese framed the change starkly: “Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I’m calling time on it… I want parents to be able to say: ‘Sorry, mate, it’s against the law.’”

Parents largely agree. A Bastion poll commissioned by B&T in January found 68 per cent of parents support the under‑16 ban, with concern about mental‑health impacts the key driver.

Yet the policy has met stiff resistance from industry and many academics. Snap’s submission to the Senate inquiry pointed to “significant criticism and widespread opposition among experts both in Australia and globally,” noting that more than 100 academics and child‑rights organisations say outright bans could cut vulnerable teens off from vital support.

Those worries echo the findings out of Texas. Dr PettyJohn’s team discovered that social platforms often provide the first signal to maltreated youth that what they are living through is, in fact, abuse. They also act as a bridge to professional help when cost, distance or parental control make face‑to‑face services impossible.

The study does not pretend social media is risk‑free. “We’re not saying there are no risks because there certainly are,” Dr PettyJohn said. “But our research shows that instead of simply discouraging social media use, we need to think more about how online spaces can be designed to be safe and appropriate for youth to use.”

That sentiment is shared by Australian online‑safety researchers who told B&T the government should regulate harmful features rather than single out entire platforms, and incentivise “safety‑by‑design” standards that still let teens access protective communities.

Australia’s under‑16 ban was born out of genuine anguish over cyber‑bullying and self‑harm. But the UTA findings highlight an uncomfortable trade‑off: the very spaces lawmakers are intent on shutting down can be life‑saving for teens who most need an escape route.

A blanket ban might silence the trolls, but it could also drown out the quiet cries for help that only social media has ever heard.