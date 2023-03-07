I Hate Victoria’s Secret, So Why Do I Click On Their Ads?

I recently did something outside of my comfort zone. I put on my favourite lingerie and heels, picked a song, and danced to it in front of a room full of people.

I wasn’t at a Victoria’s Secret show, or a dingy ‘gentleman’s’ club – I was at an all-women’s burlesque class in Sydney, and the audience was my classmates.

The dance school specialises in ‘inclusive burlesque’ and female body positivity and empowerment. It lives by its creed – the class was full of women of all different shapes, sizes, ages, incomes and ethnicities.

As each woman took her turn strutting across the floor, the rest of us share our encouragement and complimented each other’s unique sexual self-expression.

Despite my initial nerves, I loved it, and when I caught my reflection in the mirror the first thought that came to my head was “I look beautiful.”

It was an emotional moment, because like a lot of women – I know what it’s like to look in the mirror and hate your body.

I grew up in the noughties (and Catholic but that’s another story), so positive words about the female body were rare.

Women were ruthlessly shamed and criticized in the media for being anything other than size zero or daring to have even a hint of cellulite or body hair.

And when it came to brands that made you feel like a piece of crap, there was no greater mean girl than Victoria’s Secret.

Like Hollister and Abercrombie Fitch, Victoria’s Secret created artificial exclusivity by only selling small sizes and only having slim ‘bombshell’ supermodels line its catwalk.

And this worked. Like Regina George in Mean Girls, we were all obsessed with it. It was the underwear brand.

That was until the #MeToo happened and women everywhere started demanding better.

Despite being the world’s best-known lingerie brand at the time, Victoria’s Secret showed how disconnected it was from real-life women by being infamously slow to adapt, change, and even acknowledge the huge amount of sexual shame, abuse and trauma that women have experienced.

As a symbol of female sexuality, it should have been championing all women as they came out and spoke about a subject that was (and is) still considered taboo.

But it didn’t.

When asked if the Victoria’s Secrets show would ever feature trans or plus size models, Edward Razek, the former chief marketing officer of L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company – notoriously said “I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

It was only when sales slumped, and empowered shoppers flocked to inclusive brands like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, that the brand attempted to begin to understand its customers.

So naturally, a lot of women like do not like Victoria or trust her intentions. As US pop icon Lizzo said in response to the announcement of the show returning, does the CEO value inclusivity, or do they “value money”?

Yet despite my dislike/visceral hatred of the brand, I did still click on all of the articles announcing it was relaunching its fashion show, and my eyes are still drawn to their ads.

Does this make me a hypocrite? Does this mean lingerie brands must still post pictures of impossibly perfect women to gain attention?

No it doesn’t. The thing is, we are human, and our impulsive actions don’t always match our long-term values.

I also drink Diet Coke even though I know it’s bad for me, and every now and again (usually when I’m feeling like crap) I’ll end up on a Dailymail article reading about a woman that’s gained weight. I dislike body shaming and things that are bad for my body, but hey ho I’m not perfect.

But as 2013 study found, lingerie is a “high-involvement” product with a “symbolic” and “self-concept enhancing” meaning for the buyer. The “high-involvement” product profile means lingerie is not a “routine” buy but is actively pursued after weighing up the perceived risks, the “symbolic benefits” and the “degree of pleasure”.

So whilst I might impulsively click on an ad, or buy food that’s bad for me, I’m going to think about where I spend my $200 dollars on a lingerie set.

And given a staggering 75 percent of women say they would pay more for a brand that supports women, a women that has a history of putting them down, isn’t in a good position.

For thousands of years female sexuality has been shamed and controlled by external forces – whether that be the church, the state or the media.

But now, for the first time in a long time, women no longer need to be ‘picked’ as someone else’s fantasy, or given permission to feel sexy.

We get to choose the music and we get to choose the lingerie, and looking at VS’s share price, we ain’t choosing Victoria.