Hypetap Expands National Footprint, Appointing Shane Holmes To Lead Sydney Office

Hypetap, has announced the appointment of Shane Holmes as managing partner of its newly established Sydney office.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for Hypetap, strengthening its national footprint to better serve a growing portfolio of clients’ head-quartered in Sydney. This follows Hypetap’s recent international expansion in 2024 with the opening of its London office.

In his new role, Shane Holmes’ remit is to build and lead the Sydney office, fostering client relationships, and drive the agency’s continued growth in the market. The Sydney office will complement Hypetap’s existing operations in Melbourne, providing enhanced localised support and strategic capabilities.

Bryce Coombe, managing director, Hypetap Australia, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shane to Hypetap’s leadership team. His deep experience and proven track record in driving innovation and client success align perfectly with our vision.

“The launch of our Sydney office, under Shane’s leadership, is a direct response to the increasing demand from our Sydney-based clients and we believe Shane’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients. I look forward to working with Shane and his new team,” Coombe concluded.

Holmes, a seasoned industry leader, joins Hypetap following senior leadership roles at AKQA (Group Client Partner) and Managing Partner at whiteGREY, as well as roles at CHE Proximity and FCB Canada. Holmes brings a wealth of expertise in digital transformation, client leadership, and strategic growth to the agency, underscoring Hypetap’s commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to brands navigating the evolving influencer marketing landscape.

“I’ve long admired Hypetap’s work and the agency’s commitment to delivering measurable impact for brands. The opportunity to lead the new Sydney office and contribute to the agency’s next phase of growth is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working closely with the talented Hypetap team to expand our presence, build strong relationships, and continue to elevate the standard of influencer marketing in Australia,” Holmes said.

This expansion solidifies Hypetap’s position as a leader in the influencer marketing sector, poised for further innovation and growth across the APAC region.

Holmes reports directly to Bryce Coombe. His appointment is effective immediately.