Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny
72andSunny has been appointed to create a new platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte.

Hydralyte is Australia’s number one oral rehydration solution, developing high quality products that rehydrate you faster than water alone, backed by scientific expertise and a philosophy that life is more enjoyable when you feel great. 

72andSunny will be responsible for the new product range’s creative strategy and campaign development to drive penetration and growth for the Hydralyte brand. Media planning and buying will be led by This Is Flow.

Joan Isaac, marketing manager, Hydralyte said, “We partnered with 72andSunny due to their innovative, disruptive and challenger mindset that they have displayed across other brands. This came through as we embarked on our journey and the end result will certainly reflect that.

Ross Berthinussen, president 72andSunny ANZ, added, “Hydralyte is such an essential product with a huge opportunity to grow its household penetration, if we can make it meaningful in the daily lives of Australians. We have built a great relationship with the Hydralyte team and we’re excited with where we can take this brand and new launch together.”

