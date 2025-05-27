HWBK Announces Key Promotions & New Talent

Creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) is continuing to build its team, with three well-deserved promotions, alongside onboarding two new rising stars.

Jack Hazeldine steps into the role of account director, where he will continue to lead and lend his support across accounts including Uber and Hilton.

Brooke Gascoigne, who joined HWBK a year ago as a senior account executive, takes on the account manager title, working with the likes of Uber, Life360 and Randstad.

Sarah Cefai levels up to a senior account manager position, in recognition of her ability to consistently smash KPIs and expectations across clients including Celebrity Cruises, Webjet and Uber.

Alongside these promotions, HWBK has welcomed Sonia Selvakumar to the team as a senior account executive, alongside Maddie Whitehead as an account coordinator.

Sonia joins from Forward Agency, where she supported media relations and influencer marketing with lifestyle brands including Dove, Thermos, and Wicked Sister, while Maddie steps into her first full time industry position, moving from Melbourne to take up the title, with experience across lifestyle, beauty, fashion and hospitality brands.

“As a proudly B Corp certified, independent agency, we pride ourselves on building and developing a culture that strikes the right balance when it comes to both challenging and nurturing the talent of the future for this industry,” said EJ Granleese, founder and CEO of History Will Be Kind.

“By providing consistent access to stretch opportunities, supporting people’s personal and professional passions, and delivering industry leading training and development, we’re seeing our team continue to shine and deliver across the board.

“Jack, Brooke and Sarah’s well-deserved promotions reflect their outstanding contributions and leadership across key client accounts. We’re equally excited to welcome Sonia and Maddie, whose diverse experience and passion will further strengthen our team.

“Ten years in and we are continuing to foster the best talent, push the bar, work with and win the most amazing client partners, and make history. I couldn’t be more excited for the year ahead.”

HWBK is part of the Deepend Group, an independent, digital communications and innovation consultancy group.

The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital Experience), How To Impact (Innovation), and History Will Be Kind (Communications).