Hungry Jacks Breaks Make-A-Wish Australia Record Raising $2.7m

A whopping $2.7m has been raised by Hungry Jack’s annual Wishmaker campaign to help grant wishes of critically ill children through Make-A-Wish Australia—the highest total in the charity’s history since 1985.

Year after year, Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker campaign has broken its record, and remains Make-A-Wish Australia’s largest single fundraiser with more than $10m raised since 2021.

The funds raised in the last five years have helped grant numerous life-changing wishes. These range from becoming a zoo vet for a day, going on a first family holiday to Queensland, to transforming into a real-life princess complete with a fairy godmother.

The campaign ran from June 1 to 30, and communities across Australia united in an inspiring show of generosity, purchasing Wishmaker stars valued at $2, $5, $10, $50, $100, and $1,000.

All proceeds from the stars purchased during Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker were donated directly to Make-A-Wish Australia. This year’s campaign exceeded its goal to reach $2.5m, raising the highest amount since its launch five years ago. This result was made possible through the support of more than 470 Hungry Jack’s restaurants, suppliers, customers and supporters nationwide, highlighting the power of community.

“Our crew members continued to embrace Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker with passion, and we’re proud to see such an outstanding outcome for Make-A-Wish Australia,” said Chris Green, CEO of Hungry Jack’s.

“The unwavering support from our crew, customers, suppliers, and franchisees continues to inspire us to truly make a difference. It’s a powerful reflection of the deep commitment we share with Make-A-Wish Australia and the meaningful impact we can create together.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Hungry Jack’s, its dedicated teams, and every customer who continues to support the Wishmaker campaign,” said Sally Bateman, Make-A-Wish Australia, CEO.

“Each day, somewhere around Australia, a wish is coming true for a critically ill child. But as each wish is granted, another two new applications will arrive into the program. We rely on the community’s support to make wishes possible, and this incredible result will have lasting impact on the lives of critically ill kids and their families across Australia.”

There are currently more than 900 kids on their wish journey, including 20 children who will have their ultimate snow experience come true over the next eight weeks. One of them is five-year-old Cayden, whose wish is “to go to the snow and build a snowman,” and will come to life in August.