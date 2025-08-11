Human Digital Welcomes New Hires Across ANZ

Independent B2B digital agency Human Digital has made two new hires across Australia and New Zealand, Bruna Barbosa, based in New Zealand, as digital marketing & content specialist and Nora Ebaid, based in Australia, as digital account executive.

Barbosa will lead content strategy and creation across Human Digital’s client portfolio. Ebaid will manage campaign rollout, platform execution and client servicing.

Founded in 2019, Human Digital is a strategy-led agency specialising in B2B marketing and digital transformation. Headquartered in Auckland and Sydney with satellite offices in London and New York, the agency partners with brands to deliver performance campaigns, content and creative that connect across complex buyer journeys.

The agency’s client base includes ABB, Unilever, Deloitte and Lion, spanning sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, sustainability and professional services.

“When I started Human Digital, the goal was pretty simple: to make B2B marketing feel more human. We’d seen too much overcomplication in the space, and not enough work that actually connected with people,” Ben van Rooy, founder and CEO of Human Digital said.

“Six years on, we’re proud to be working with reputable clients who trust us to help them grow – and that’s all down to the team. Bruna and Nora bring a great mix of energy, smarts and

experience, and we’re excited to have them on board for this next phase,” he added.

Barbosa brings more than 11 years of experience across Brazil and New Zealand, including brand and content roles for Danone, Bosch, Diageo and Electrolux. Most recently, she led digital content strategy at UNO Windows & Doors, building out high-performing campaigns across paid and owned channels.

Ebaid joins from Southeast Asian agency Content Nation, where she delivered regional campaigns for Mattel across Singapore and Malaysia. She also has experience spanning Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“We’re on a strong growth path and we’re building the team to match. Our clients are asking for more; more strategy, more content, more performance; and we’re scaling with purpose to meet that. Bruna and Nora bring new energy and capabilities that plug straight into where we’re headed,” Nick Brown, Human Digital global digital director added.

The appointments mark the next stage of growth for Human Digital as it looks to raise its visibility across Australia and New Zealand.