Hulsbosch Creates Future Council Brand Empowering Kids To Create A Better Planet

Hulsbosch has developed the brand identity and creative platform for the Future Council, a global movement that inspires and empowers children to take positive action for our future.

The Future Council was born out of an upcoming feature documentary of the same name, written and directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film and 2040) and produced by Regen Studios, the production company he co-founded that is dedicated to amplifying stories that inspire and activate audiences around regenerative ecological and social solutions.

The film is in cinemas nationally on 7 August and follows eight children on a road trip across Europe as they meet with powerful leaders and find solutions to our greatest environmental challenges.

Even before its international release, Future Council has made waves, screening at the UN General Assembly and gaining support from brands including ING, Universal Music, Officeworks and Decathlon.

The film culminates in an invitation for young viewers to join the Future Council – a global, child-led (adult-supported) movement, designing the future with creativity, courage and lots of fun. Future Council members will work with business and industry to co-design real, sustainable products, solutions and initiatives that will benefit their future.

Working on a pro bono basis, Hulsbosch partnered with Gameau and Regen Studios to deliver a complete brand ecosystem, including the design of a bold and flexible brand identity, a custom typography suite, dynamic colour palette, and comprehensive brand guidelines.

Throughout the process, the Hulsbosch team, Gameau and Regen Studios, consulted extensively with the Future Council’s key stakeholders – the kids themselves – to ensure the brand’s creative development reflected their views.

Nick Mooney, senior designer at Hulsbosch, said: “From the outset, we knew this project needed to feel different, and it needed to represent the true intent of the audience it is aimed for. The most important voices in this process were the kids. We met with them regularly and let their clarity and creativity guide our design direction. This isn’t branding made for children, it’s branding shaped with them. Our role was to honour their optimism and vision, while crafting something credible, cool and globally scalable.

“The resulting identity is deliberately non-patronising, designed to empower, not infantilise, and rooted in a tone of warmth, hope and collective action. Visually, it balances youthful energy with the seriousness of a global non-profit, capable of partnering with major institutions while still feeling accessible to 9 to 16 year-olds.”

Damon Gameau added: “Children have refreshing creativity, and they unleash creativity in others. Youth isn’t wasted on the young if we listen to them and empower their ingenuity. We wanted to create that platform, and now thanks to Hulsbosch, we have a brand that lives up to the scale of that ambition. They’ve created something, that our young members are proud to wear, stand behind, and grow with.”