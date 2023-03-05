Hughes Appoints New Senoir Social And Digital Media Consultant

Specialist social and digital media consultant, Belinda Hamlyn, has joined the Hughes team bringing with her significant skills and experience from previous senior digital and marketing roles.

Belinda will be a major asset to Hughes clients, delivering services including social and digital media strategy, social media training, campaign management and social media audits, while supporting clients with content marketing strategies and optimising website content and design.

She has joined Hughes after more than six years managing the website development and social and digital teams at a full-service advertising and digital agency.

Before that, Belinda worked in a range of marketing and business development positions to build brands and drive growth, using direct marketing tactics such as event delivery, public speaking, delivery of training sessions, email nurturing, and project management of website development and delivery.

Hughes is an Adelaide-based, South Australian-owned public relations and communications consultancy committed to building and protecting reputations and creating organisational value.