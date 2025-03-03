HSBC’s Stephanie Ng, Nissan’s Mikimasa Hamamatsu Announced As APAC Effie Awards Jury Heads

Mikimasa Hamamatsu, division general manager of global marketing for Nissan and Stephanie Ng, global head of marketing, international wealth and premier banking for HSBC will serve as jury heads for the 2025 APAC Effie Awards.

Hamamatsu oversees brand strategy and marketing communications at Nissan, with his remit spanning across all consumer touchpoints for Global Nissan and their long-term strategic direction. With a background that traverses multiple continents and industries, from his early days at Tempur Sealy to tenures at agencies including TBWA and Saatchi & Saatchi, his career is marked by a blend of creativity and strategic insight.

His role at Nissan integrates his accrued experiences to magnify Nissan’s brand on a global stage, in a time when the auto-industry is pivoting towards electric mobility and digital integration. His strategy centers around precision marketing and partnerships with giants like Google and Meta, enhancing Nissan’s digital footprint and driving engagement through data-driven insights.

On his appointment, Hamamatsu said, “It’s truly an honour to be part of the APAC Effies as a Head of Jury. As marketers, there’s never been a time that is as dynamic as today with evolving tools and technologies. But at the end of the day, we strive to touch people’s hearts and be the real driver of business. This is one of the reasons why the Effies play an important role in our industry and I’m looking forward to recognizing and celebrating creativity and strategic thinking that drive tangible business outcomes.”

Stephanie Ng brings more than 20 years of experience in consumer financial services, technology, brand, marketing and digital innovation. Based in Hong Kong, she leads the Bank’s International Wealth and Premier banking marketing strategy, creatives and delivery globally. Prior to HSBC, she was with Meta leading financial services across APAC, and has held senior leadership positions in Standard Chartered, Mastercard and AIG.

Ng has served as a judge at various award shows, and is no stranger to the Effies, having judged the APAC awards in the last two years, and the Global Best of the Best Awards in 2024. She has gained recognition for her contributions to the marketing community and is a recipient of various accolades such as APAC Marketing Power List 2024 and Women to Watch 2023. She’s also an advocate for diversity & inclusion, volunteering at various women events and champion mentorship programs.

On her appointment, Ng said, “I am honoured to serve as Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards. This prestigious platform not only celebrates outstanding marketing effectiveness but also inspires innovation and excellence across the region. I look forward to recognizing the impactful campaigns that drive meaningful results for brands and consumers alike.”

Currently in its twelfth edition, the APAC Effies continues to uphold and drive marketing effectiveness in the region by only Awarding Ideas That Work. This prestigious award is recognised as the gold standard for marketing effectiveness by clients and agencies alike.