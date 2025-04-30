Hoyts Invites You To Take Your Cinema Dreams To The Xtreme In New Campaign

Get ready to go bigger, bolder and beyond. HOYTS is rolling out a powerful new campaign to showcase and expand its HOYTS Xtremescreen experience, where movies are not just watched, they are made Xtreme.

Already a firm favourite across Australia and New Zealand, HOYTS Xtremescreen delivers an unforgettable cinema experience, combining Xtreme Sound, Xtreme Comfort and Xtreme Size on a truly epic scale. Now, HOYTS is putting Xtremescreen centre stage with a major new marketing push across digital, out-of-home, programmatic, radio and in-cinema channels, ensuring more cinemagoers can experience movies at their biggest and best.

HOYTS Group CEO & President Damian Keogh said the campaign comes at a time when audiences are seeking deeper, more immersive entertainment experiences. “With HOYTS Xtremescreen, you are not just watching a story, you are stepping inside it,” Keogh said.

“HOYTS has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this campaign is about reminding audiences just how incredible the big-screen experience can be, with bigger screens, bigger sound and bigger moments.

“From breathtaking visuals and powerful surround sound to spacious seating and premium comfort, HOYTS Xtremescreen is designed to take every cinema visit to the next level. And with even more HOYTS Xtremescreen locations rolling out, it is now easier than ever to experience the ultimate movie moment.”

The campaign captures the electrifying energy of HOYTS Xtremescreen, offering something for every movie lover, whether you are chasing adrenaline, laughs, nostalgia or thrills.

HOYTS Xtremescreen is the ultimate way to catch the biggest blockbusters lighting up the screen all through the year. Get ready for edge-of-your-seat action with Marvel’s latest epic Thunderbolts* (1 May), the return of a cult classic with Final Destination: Bloodlines (15 May), and the heart-racing finale Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (17 May).

HOYTS continues to lead the market in premium large-format cinema, with 78 HOYTS Xtremescreens across 44 locations in Australia and New Zealand, the largest network of its kind in the region.

Make your next movie moment Xtreme, only at HOYTS Xtremescreen

NSW: HOYTS Blacktown, HOYTS Broadway, HOYTS Chatswood Westfield, HOYTS Eastgardens, HOYTS Entertainment Quarter, HOYTS Erina, HOYTS Green Hills, HOYTS Mt Druitt, HOYTS Penrith, HOYTS Tweed City, HOYTS Wetherill Park

ACT: HOYTS Belconnen, HOYTS Woden

QLD: HOYTS Redcliffe, HOYTS Stafford, HOYTS Sunnybank

SA: HOYTS Arndale, HOYTS Norwood, HOYTS Salisbury, HOYTS Tea Tree Plaza

VIC: HOYTS Broadmeadows, HOYTS Chadstone, HOYTS District Docklands, HOYTS Eastland, HOYTS Frankston, HOYTS Highpoint, HOYTS Melbourne Central, HOYTS Northland, HOYTS Victoria Gardens, HOYTS Watergardens

WA: ACE HOYTS Midland Gate, HOYTS Carousel, HOYTS Currambine, HOYTS Garden City, HOYTS Joondalup, HOYTS Karrinyup, HOYTS Millennium, HOYTS Warwick

NZ: HOYTS Botany Downs, ENTX Christchurch, HOYTS Ormiston, HOYTS Riccarton, HOYTS Sylvia Park, HOYTS Te Awa

Tickets are available across all HOYTS Xtremescreen locations via the HOYTS website in Australia and New Zealand, the HOYTS App, or in cinema.

Creative credits

The HOYTS Group

Chief Executive Officer & President: Damian Keogh

Director – Sales, Marketing & Content: Stephanie Mills

General Manager – Customer Engagement: Brad Eaton

Brand, PR, Social Media and Community Marketing Manager: Rachael Barbarino

The Studio – The HOYTS Group

Creative Services Manager: Cate Murray

Creative Producer: Sam Moss

Creative Producer: Rita Mrad

Studio Pancho

Managing Director: Patrick Salter

Post Producer: George Stone