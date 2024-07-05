Hoyts Hosts Exclusive Panel On Leadership During The Climate Crisis

On Tuesday afternoon, at Hoyts Lux in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter, B&T attended an exclusive screening of CLIMATE CHANGERS, followed by an insightful panel exploring climate leadership.

CLIMATE CHANGERS is a documentary that follows acclaimed scientist Tim Flannery’s search for leadership on climate change. Where are the leaders who will drive change, and how might they succeed where others have failed? Tim poses these questions as he meets global leaders from the corridors of power and the frontlines of climate change.

At the exclusive event, Aimee Buchanan, CEO of Group M, Julian Sheezel, group general manger corporate affairs and ESG at Asahi Beverages Oceania, Ronni Kahn AO, CEO and founder of OZHarvest, and Damian Keogh, CEO of The Hoyts Group, took to the stage for an illuminating panel that explored the topic of climate leadership. The goal was to inspire action and foster a collaborative approach to a more sustainable future.

