Howatson+Co’s Plus Also Studios Launches Internship Program

Howatson+Co‘s Plus Also Studios (PAS) has created a full-time, paid internship program focusing on AI adoption.

Howatson+Co launched its sister agency, Plus Also Studios, back in December.

Plus Also Studios is an AI-enabled creative technology company offering brand asset creation, personalisation and automated orchestration, with complete performance attribution.

The program will partner designers and engineers to develop creative outcomes from AI workflows.

“One of the exciting challenges of AI adoption is rethinking how we work, the skills, process and people needed. Pairing craft designers with AI engineers is our newest take on the classic art director and copywriter duo,” Jessica Coulson, managing director, Plus Also Studios said.

PAS has developed the program to offer emerging talent a space to experiment, solve, and support client needs.

“There’s an abundance of AI theoretical knowledge, but what’s missing is the bridge between knowing and doing. This program welcomes the generation most native to AI and provides them the practical skills and problem-solving capabilities to perform in an agency environment”, Hoàng Nguyễn, chief data and technology officer and co-founder, Plus Also Studios added.

The first cohort was selected from a pool of over 600 applicants. Four individuals were chosen – two designers and two AI engineers – who will work together as interdisciplinary pairs.

The selection process involved a three-stage process: application, interviews, and a brief focused purely on ideas and capability. Here, candidates were required to respond to a marketing challenge, ranging from creative visualisations to launching a fashion-tech brand, all with the support of AI.

The four selected interns were Cheng Ze Lam, Rian Kelleher, Stefanus Wilfrid Admaja and Mackenna Carroll.

The program commenced in mid-June and will run until December 2025. During this time, each team (design and AI engineers) will contribute to real client projects, participate in hackathons, and engage in creative challenges.

They’ll also work with multidisciplinary teams and join skill-building workshops spanning design, technology, strategy and creative.

The program will enable the cohort to continue building their portfolios and form valuable connections with leaders across the industry. Concluding the internship, there will be opportunities for permanent employment.