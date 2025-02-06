Howatson+Company Welcome Letizia Bozzolini & Justin Butler As Creative Directors

Letizia Bozzolini and Justin Butler have joined Howatson+Company as Creative Directors.

Prior to joining, Bozzolini and Butler were at Special Australia and, prior to that, Special New Zealand. They have worked on a range of brands and campaigns together at both Specials, most notably Kathmandu and ANZ’s ‘Doppelfalcons’.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Letizia and Justin to Howatson+Company. Not only have they created some of our country’s best work, they’re lovely humans too. We know they’re going to have a great impact on our team and clients,” said Gavin Chimes, chief creative officer at Howatson+Company.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the incredibly kind and talented people at Special, and we’ll still enjoy bumping into them around Surry Hills,” said Bozzolini and Butler. “We’re excited to join the team at Howatson+Company, and are already impressed by the ambition and expertise here.”

Throughout their careers, their work has consistently been recognised for its effectiveness, creativity and craft, winning at every major award show, including D&AD, Cannes, AWARD, One Show, Clio, WARC and Effies.

The announcement of Letizia and Justin follows a string of new hires within the agency, following the news that Myer had appointed Howatson+Company as its lead creative and production agency.