Howatson+Company Unveils “Ready” Campaign For Allianz Australia

Allianz Australia has launched its new brand campaign, “Ready”, that encourages Australians to live confidently, knowing that Allianz is ready to support them with whatever life has to offer.

Developed by creative agency Howatson+Company, “Ready” acknowledges that insurance becomes meaningful in moments of change and encourages Allianz customers to feel confident and positive about the future.

Renee Davidson, general manager, Marketing at Allianz Australia said: “Allianz has been supporting Australians for over 100 years. And, as part of the world-wide Allianz Group, which supports 122 million customers in over 70 countries, we benefit from incredible insight to inform our products and services. We believe this puts us in an unrivalled position to support our customers to be ready for what’s next.”

“Whether our customers are looking at lending their car to a friend, getting an electric vehicle, moving home, growing their business or preparing for our changing weather, we believe that the most valuable thing an insurer can provide is confidence in tomorrow.

“Ready aims to drive an emotional connection with our customers – the feeling of being insured by Allianz, knowing that our cover is designed to meet real and practical needs.”

Gavin Chimes, executive creative director from Howatson+Company said: “Ready is a platform that carves out new space for Allianz in the insurance category. Instead of focussing on disaster, it positions Allianz as optimistic in the face of change, preparing Australians for a confident tomorrow.

“While preparation is often seen as bracing for the worst, Ready reframes preparation to encourage Allianz customers to feel excited and assured about the future.”

The new brand platform is brought to life across three hero films, demonstrating how Allianz’s motor, home and business insurance products aim to afford their customers confidence and optimism in the face of change.

The campaign launched on Sunday 25 June and is supported across an integrated mix of broadcast (TVC, Cinema and YouTube), digital, print, and outdoor media, planned and bought by Allianz’s media partner, Spark Foundry.