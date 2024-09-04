Howatson+Co & Bang Bang Studios Among 2024 Gerety Award Winners

Bang Bang Studios, Saatchi & Saatchi and Howatson+Company are the Australian Gerety 2024 winners as chosen by the jury’s powerful perspective.

Seven Grand Prix were awarded in total to the striking campaigns Runner 321, We Are Ayenda, The Square Meter, My Japan Railway, The 100th edition and WoMen’s football.

More than 200 judges from 47 countries that participated this year in the 2024 Gerety Awards have awarded 7 Grand Prix, 24 Gold, 94 Silver, 71 Bronze, with 198 entries remaining on the shortlist. Juries were celebrated this year in 15 different locations around the globe.

The Grand Prix winners include:

-Runner 321 for Adidas by FCB Canada in the Work for Good CUT (Alternative)

-We Are Ayenda for WhatsApp, by CreativeX, Meta US in the Entertainment CUT (TV/Cinema)

-The Square Meter for HORNBACH by HeimatTBWA\ Germany Berlin in the Craft CUT (Production Design)

-The 100th edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung by Scholz & Friends Berlin wins 2 GPS in the Craft CUT (Photography) and Communication CUT (Print)

-My Japan Railway for JR GROUP by Dentsu Inc. Japan in the Craft CUT (Art Direction)

-WoMen’s football for Orange by Marcel Paris in the Communication CUT (Online Video)

Bang Bang Studios gets a BRONZE in the Craft Cut for its Porsche Pong campaign; Saatchi & Saatchi a BRONZE in the Humour Cut for the Toyota HiLux ‘In The Middle’ spot. The campaign I’m Dying Inside for Modibodi by Howatson+Company wins SILVER both in the Media Cut and the Craft Cut. The other award for the region goes to VML New Zealand that wins BRONZE in the Experience Cut with Blokequet for Yeastie Boys.

The most awarded countries in this edition were Germany, USA, UK and France. Jung von Matt Germany wins the Global Agency of the Year with powerful campaigns such as The first trademark that stops trading Nazi merch for Laut gegen Nazis, Merry Easter for Edeka, The Bigger Draw for Hamburg Marketing, Tramway to Love for BVG, Father & Son Film for BMW and Goals everywhere for adidas, among others.

Rights against the Right – The first trademark that stops trading Nazi merch was also the most awarded campaign overall, followed by The Square Meter for HORNBACH and A Holiday to Remember from Chevrolet. Other top awarded brands include WWF, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Mc Donald’s, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Wisp x Abortion Freedom Fund.