Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status

Howatson+Company has announced the retention of its Carbon Neutral status, underscoring the agency’s steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility and inspiring action within the business community.

In partnership with Pathzero, a leading carbon advisory, Howatson+Company has continued to rigorously assess and understand its environmental impact. This comprehensive process includes a forensic-style audit of the company’s operations, meticulously measuring every action and its associated carbon output. For the 2023–2024 financial year, the agency reported generating 5,181 tonnes of carbon emissions—a reflection of its growth, including the opening of the new Surry Hills office, Bundarra.

To ensure complete transparency, the agency’s emissions data has been independently verified by a third-party auditor. Additionally, Pathzero will conduct an annual audit to accurately track and manage emissions as Howatson+Company continues to grow.

The company has invested in impactful, Climate Active-certified carbon offset projects across the Asia-Pacific region and Australia. These initiatives include the New Leaf Carbon Project in Tasmania, the April Salumei Rainforest Conservation project in Papua New Guinea, and the Thiaki Rainforest Restoration in Queensland. Each project has been carefully selected to align with the agency’s goal of creating meaningful, localized action to counterbalance its emissions.

This achievement places Howatson+Company among only a few hundred Australian companies with Climate Active certification. It highlights the agency’s long-term commitment to fostering a positive impact on people, culture, and the environment, inspiring others to act in the best interests of future generations.