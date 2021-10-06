Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign
Margaret River’s premier family-owned winery, Howard Park has unveiled a new creative campaign for its Jeté Sparkling collection of wines.
The West Australian winery has continued to showcase its long-running partnership with the West Australian Ballet in a new campaign set to be released this October across a variety of platforms.
Inspired by the illusion of boundless control it takes to execute the signature ballet movement, the new Jeté creative captures Company Dancers Matthew Lehmann (principal) and Julio Blanes (soloist) performing a variety of spectacular leaps and turns, to illustrate the precision, art, discipline and skill it takes to craft a world-class, Méthode Traditionelle sparkling wine.
The creative was developed in collaboration with the WA Ballet, Perth-based production company LP Visuals, Stephen Heath Photography and Howard Park Wines’ in-house marketing team.
The new campaign will be aired across WA via SBS TV On Demand, OOH static and digital billboards in the Perth region, print ads in premium titles including Vogue, Gourmet Traveller Wine, and Halliday Magazine, and through digital placements linking to the Howard Park Jeté Collection homepage.
The campaign is set to run through Spring Carnival and up to the festive season.
Since 2011, the Jeté collection has long carried the banner as one of Western Australia’s premium sparkling wine ranges. The Jeté name honours the illustrious ballet careers of David and Lesley – siblings to Howard Park Wines founder Jeff Burch.
The new creative continues to celebrate their passion for dance and the wonderful partnership with West Australian Ballet.
“Many would be surprised to discover the strong synergies between ballet and winemaking. Much like ballet, winemaking is a medium of artistic expression that requires a lifetime of dedication, with many different moving parts that need to come together at the right time to create something beautiful,” second-generation general manager & marketing director Natalie Burch said.
“Since the launch of the Jeté collection in 2011, we have celebrated the art of ballet by hosting performances at the winery and more recently in our partnership with the WA Ballet. We feel honoured to be showcasing the fine talents of these two performers in our new campaign.”
The Jeté collection of méthode traditionnelle sparkling wines are crafted from Howard Park’s Mount Barrow vineyard, in the cool climate of the Great Southern region.
This award-winning range includes the Howard Park Grand Jeté 2015, Howard Park Petit Jeté NV, and the Howard Park Jeté Brut NV which in 2017 was awarded Best Australian Sparkling at the prestigious Sparkling Wine World Championships in London.
