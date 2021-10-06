Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign

Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Margaret River’s premier family-owned winery, Howard Park has unveiled a new creative campaign for its Jeté Sparkling collection of wines.

The West Australian winery has continued to showcase its long-running partnership with the West Australian Ballet in a new campaign set to be released this October across a variety of platforms. 

Inspired by the illusion of boundless control it takes to execute the signature ballet movement, the new Jeté creative captures Company Dancers Matthew Lehmann (principal) and Julio Blanes (soloist) performing a variety of spectacular leaps and turns, to illustrate the precision, art, discipline and skill it takes to craft a world-class, Méthode Traditionelle sparkling wine. 

The creative was developed in collaboration with the WA Ballet, Perth-based production company LP Visuals, Stephen Heath Photography and Howard Park Wines’ in-house marketing team.

The new campaign will be aired across WA via SBS TV On Demand, OOH static and digital billboards in the Perth region, print ads in premium titles including Vogue, Gourmet Traveller Wine, and Halliday Magazine, and through digital placements linking to the Howard Park Jeté Collection homepage.

The campaign is set to run through Spring Carnival and up to the festive season.

Since 2011, the Jeté collection has long carried the banner as one of Western Australia’s premium sparkling wine ranges. The Jeté name honours the illustrious ballet careers of David and Lesley – siblings to Howard Park Wines founder Jeff Burch.

The new creative continues to celebrate their passion for dance and the wonderful partnership with West Australian Ballet.  

“Many would be surprised to discover the strong synergies between ballet and winemaking. Much like ballet, winemaking is a medium of artistic expression that requires a lifetime of dedication, with many different moving parts that need to come together at the right time to create something beautiful,” second-generation general manager & marketing director Natalie Burch said.  

“Since the launch of the Jeté collection in 2011, we have celebrated the art of ballet by hosting performances at the winery and more recently in our partnership with the WA Ballet. We feel honoured to be showcasing the fine talents of these two performers in our new campaign.” 

The Jeté collection of méthode traditionnelle sparkling wines are crafted from Howard Park’s Mount Barrow vineyard, in the cool climate of the Great Southern region.

This award-winning range includes the Howard Park Grand Jeté 2015, Howard Park Petit Jeté NV, and the Howard Park Jeté Brut NV which in 2017 was awarded Best Australian Sparkling at the prestigious Sparkling Wine World Championships in London. 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Howard Park Wines Western Australian ballet

Latest News

Photograph by Babiche Martens. www.babichemartens.com
  • Marketing

GroupM New Zealand Makes New Appointments To Strengthen Investment, Tech And Product

GroupM New Zealand has made two key internal promotions that strengthen its specialist technology and investment capability. The appointments put product and tech at the heart of Group’s offering to innovate, differentiate and create sustained value for Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker clients in in New Zealand. Vicki Anderson has been promoted into a new role […]

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership
  • Media

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership

Guardian Australia will boost coverage of state news in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, in a new project made possible as part of the Google News Initiative. The project will include “geo-located containers” which are dedicated, separate collections of state stories that will live on the Guardian Australia homepage, viewable to readers who reside […]

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos
  • Marketing

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos

Australian businesses are reporting an average 27 per cent higher return on marketing investment by using reward-based promotions compared with discount promotions, according to the Next Generation Promotions report by Aberdeen Research. In addition to the greater ROI, 49 per cent of businesses reported a year-on-year increase in sales as a result of offering customers rewards […]

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!
  • Media

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!

The finalists in the 32nd Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) were announced today with Australia’s top radio presenters competing for the coveted Best On Air Team in both the AM and FM categories. Previous winners of the Metro FM top prize Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller (Jonesy and Amanda, WSFM, Sydney, winners in 2012, 2014 […]

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner
  • Media

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner

Strategy consultancy Untangld has appointed Abby Johnson to the role of strategy partner following a year of strong growth. Johnson will join Untangld to bolster its strategy offering as it works with a portfolio of more than 30 clients locally and internationally. Untangld offers ambitious founders, CEOs and CMOs an agnostic approach to the integration […]

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards
  • Media

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards

TV round one voting is now open and will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. Voting closes 5:00pm AEDT, Friday October 8, 2021.  The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has officially opened voting across all TV Award categories. Round one voting will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. This year, and […]

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO
  • Media
  • Technology

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO

GAMURS Group, the leading esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Geraint Davies as its chief operating officer. This newly created role will see Davies take on a leadership position managing the operations of GAMURS effective immediately, crafting and leading the […]