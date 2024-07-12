How WorkforClimate Delivered Impressive Results On An Inconvenient Truth

Last year, NGO WorkforClimate launched a campaign calling on Australian workers to ask their employers to do more on climate change in lieu of perceived inaction at the government level.

Created with PR and creative comms agency, Good&Proper, the omnichannel campaign delivered impressive results and even picked some trophies along the way. B&T caught up with Lucy Piper, WorkforClimate’s director, to find out more.

For a small NGO with limited resources, the team took a resourceful approach to build a marketing campaign that produced impressive results and trumped industry averages across the board, including a 1,312 per cent increase in non-paid traffic to the landing page, a 31.9 per cent increase in WorkforClimate Community sign-ups, outpacing PR KPIs by 500 per cent, with 25 pieces of coverage across The Guardian, The Sydney Morning Herald, The New Daily and more.

“We knew we had to be resourceful with what we had, and our agency partner, Good&Proper, was more than up to the challenge. Together, we sourced existing B-Roll from previous photoshoots, kept the campaign assets trim to keep costs down, and we scamped everything up on Canva before briefing designers and editors for the final polish. There’s a really great sweet spot between big agency creativity and the resourcefulness of the campaigning/activist mindset, and I think we found it with this campaign,” said Piper.

WorkforClimate campaign strategy’s was multifold: its objective was to increase brand awareness and drive sign-ups to the WorkforClimate Community by creating empowering content and demonstrating the success stories of WorkforClimate Academy course graduates. The campaign’s insight was that your job is the most powerful tool you have to fight the climate crisis. Its strategy focused on humanising workplace climate activism and helping professionals connect to their inner activists.

An idea at the campaign’s forefront was that not all climate activism looks like climate activism — “Make your job a climate job.”

The campaign ran for 39 days over November and December 2023.

WorkforClimate’s next Academy course begins 26 August and registrations are now open.

“We know that climate is top of mind for employees when it comes to aligning with workplace values and that corporations have a huge part to play in cleaning up their act and decreasing emissions. But only one in eight people currently have the skills relevant to abating the climate crisis. So we need to change that, quickly,” said Piper.

The WorkforClimate Academy course will take enrolled employees on a three-month learning journey, involving a combination of on-demand material and fortnightly live sessions with climate experts and coaches.

The curated learning experience will teach students the technical knowledge required to level up their climate literacy and leadership skills to identify and influence the right decision-makers and build the most persuasive business case for change.

“Business-as-usual is failing us and corporate inaction is costing us our last chance of a safe and stable climate. So we are on a mission to build a movement of people inside the corporate sector who are driving change from within, and it’s already working,” added Piper.