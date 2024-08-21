How to Grow Your Media Coverage In A Troubled & Shrinking Market

It’s tough out there in the press. Not least at the offices of Nine which today announced a new wave of redundancies. Here Gareth Finch, managing director of PR and marketing agency Bumpp, explains how to navigate these choppy waters.

Scandals. Strikes. Redundancies. Today’s media landscape is volatile and rapidly contracting, with significant impacts on how brands engage with the press.

Right now, we’re seeing the closure of many publications, particularly local papers, alongside significant redundancies across major media companies such as Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media and News Corp.

The result? Newsrooms and publishers are even more under-resourced and over-burdened. This shift poses additional challenges for brands already working hard to tell their stories effectively.

Here are some timely tips to navigate the current environment, based on what has worked in our recent media announcements:

Keep building stronger – and wider – relationships

It goes without saying, but with fewer journalists covering broader beats, it’s crucial to foster deeper relationships, while also expanding the number of journalists you connect with. So don’t rely solely on your usual contacts, as they might sadly leave. This means that you must actively and continuously build a diverse network to ensure you always have someone to pitch to. Your new contacts can also help you find additional contacts as people’s roles change.

Stay across industry news and staff changes

It’s essential to stay informed about the latest media news, including staff changes and organisational shifts. This helps you manage internal expectations and ensures that ongoing campaigns remain aligned with the current media landscape – your confident plan to pitch an exclusive may be in jeopardy if you’re not aware your key contact has gone. Keep a keen eye on industry publications, newsletters, social channels and LinkedIn posts from people in the know.

Pay attention to bounce-back emails

Don’t leave them unopened and unread in your inbox. Bounce-back emails are opportunities to find new contacts, for now or later. Also, don’t be shy in asking people on the phone or email for more relevant contacts. A bit of diligence and investigative work can make a difference in securing coverage.

Be even more persistent in follow-ups and with receptionists

With fewer journalists and support staff, getting someone on the phone is harder than ever. Brands need to be persistent, using a mix of emails, phone calls, and social media to ensure their pitches are noticed. When reaching out repeatedly, be sure to tweak your content so it’s not stale and it can get noticed. It’s often the third or fourth time that a story will be picked up. The receptionists are your new best friend too. They can advise and help get your story in front of the right people if you play your cards right.

Stay alert and adapt to hyperlocal media changes

Hyperlocal media outlets are particularly vulnerable to closure or absorption into larger networks. While staying alert to these changes, you can increase story placement chances by offering hyperlocal case studies and talent. Brands should also engage with alternative local platforms like community blogs and regional online news to maintain a presence in these important markets.

Focus on freelance writers

Freelance writers are increasingly filling the gaps left by full-time journalists. Building relationships with these freelancers can be highly beneficial, as they often write for multiple publications, offering more opportunities for client coverage. They’re also a fountain of intel on what’s happening out there.

Be patient and adjust expectations

With fewer staff, response times from journalists have extended, and there’s often a bigger backlog of work. Adjust expectations – your own and your colleagues – on the length of time it might take to get a reply or see a piece published. Continue monitoring for coverage, as sometimes stories are published without prior notice.

By implementing these strategies, brands can successfully navigate this turbulent media landscape and ensure their voices are heard despite the added challenges. And when the going gets tough we all need to remember one thing … it’s called earned coverage because we have to earn it. Happy pitching!

