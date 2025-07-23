How The 2025 Melbourne Cup Plans To Reimagine Fashion, Food & Entertainment

This year, the Melbourne Cup Carnival has been reimagined to bring fashion, food and entertainment even closer to the trackside action, with the unveiling of a series of exciting new precincts designed to elevate every moment on course.

Among the highlights is for the first time ever, a dedicated family friendly green space which will be created for all in The Park precinct, where children and the young at heart can come to play in a variety of incredible immersive experiences as well as connect with some famous horses and gain a deeper appreciation for the sport, horses, and their wellbeing.

World-class entertainment moves to the end of the straight in a reimagined social and entertainment precinct, The Elms. Here, major headline performers will take to the Stage and event goers can enjoy all the action for the price of a General Admission entry ticket.

Fashion remains a significant drawcard and centre piece of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and this year, the iconic Fashions on the Field returns to its original location on the Club Lawn. With an all-new enclosed stage and positioned in amongst the action, close to The Birdcage, the style and glamour of Flemington’s fashions will be spectacular and unmissable.

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) CEO, Kylie Rogers, said the improved precincts are aimed at providing patrons with the ultimate Melbourne Cup Carnival experience.

“Last year we welcomed more than 285,000 patrons to Flemington across four days, including a notable increase in younger fans. This year, preparations are in full swing to welcome even bigger crowds with new and exciting precincts that showcase the very best of racing, entertainment, fashions and food for this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival,” Rogers said.

“We are always striving to elevate the race day experience and ensure guests feel they’re getting exceptional value. The new precinct design has been made to maximise the opportunity for all to experience and enjoy all that is on offer.

“Whether you’re in the Members Stand, a family enjoying a day out together or you’ve come with mates on a General Admission ticket, you can move about the precincts and explore all that Flemington is famous for.”

Fashions on the Field

The new Fashions on the Field precinct will be in amongst the action on the Club Lawn. Its position among the buzzing front lawn in close proximity to The Birdcage, ensures fashion is once again a key part of the race day.

“Fashions on the Field returns home to the front lawn, right among the action. It made absolute sense to have fashion back in prime position,” said Rogers.

The Elms

The Elms will be a vibrant precinct just past the winning post, featuring a Live Stage which will be home to internationally acclaimed music artists. Equally, iconic food and beverage options will provide fans with the ultimate entertainment offering and buzzing social atmosphere, where the celebrations will continue after the last race.

“The Elms is a reimagined precinct designed to blend social energy, culinary culture and live entertainment in one seamless experience,” said Rogers. “The music on the Live Stage is set to go up another notch this year with a soon-to-be-announced line up of international and Australian stars”.

The Park

The Park will be transformed into a new family friendly, equine-focused program of activities and experiences creating a deeper appreciation and understanding for the sport and the equine athletes at its core. A Living Legends Homestead pop-up will be a key feature, which will offer guests a meet and greet with heroes of the turf. Guests can also indulge in Devonshire Tea and the Homestead’s famous scones.

“With an abundance of seating, amenities, food trucks and kids’ entertainment, it’s where legends live, young dreams are sparked, and lifelong memories begin,” said Rogers.

TAB Clubhouse

Already on sale, for the first time in many years the infield will be opened up to the public with the launch of the TAB Clubhouse. It offers an all-day food and beverage package and one of the most unique vantage points of the track, right next to the winning post.

“Our vision is to open up more of Flemington for racing fans, and The Infield provides one of the best spots on the track to get right up close to the action while enjoying cracking hospitality,” said Rogers.

The Nursery

The Nursery will be open on Victoria Derby Day, Crown Oaks Day and TAB Champions Stakes Day. It will be converted into extra car parking on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day for VRC Members who hold an Unreserved Car Park Pass.

“We have reimagined the use of The Nursery in response to strong demand on Victoria Derby Day, Crown Oaks Day and TAB Champions Stakes Day. Prices for Pedestrian Passes have been held or reduced to maintain affordability and accessibility for our members, who prefer to watch the race that stops a nation on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day from other prime viewing spots such as the Club Stand,” Rogers concluded.