How Guinuess & IDA Is Redefining The Women’s Game, One Soft-Ground Boot At A Time

For decades, female athletes have been forced to wear cleats designed for men — narrower at the toe, looser at the heel, and built around biomechanics that simply don’t match the female foot. It’s an oversight that’s contributed to higher injury rates, discomfort, and a frustrating lack of choice for female footballers and rugby players alike. But IDA Sports is here to change that — one cleat at a time.

Founded in 2018, IDA is the first and only brand solely dedicated to engineering cleats for women and girls. Rather than shrinking a men’s boot and adding pink, IDA built their designs from the ground up, using extensive research, athlete feedback, and sports science to deliver footwear that actually fits. Their cleats feature a wider toe box, narrower heel, more arch support, and a custom stud configuration that aligns with the pressure points of the female foot — all of which contribute to better performance and fewer injuries.

Their latest innovation, the IDA x Guinness “Never Settle” Cleat, goes even further. Launched in time for the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship, it’s the first-ever soft-ground cleat designed specifically for women.

With metal studs strategically placed to optimise grip on wet, natural fields, the boot has already been embraced by elite players including Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon, England’s Megan Jones, and Olympian Jasmine Joyce of Wales.

“It’s brilliant to finally have a boot designed for women’s rugby,” said McMahon. “We’ve often had to compromise on fit, but now we have a boot built for our game and our physiological needs.”

The “Never Settle” cleat isn’t just a milestone in product design — it’s a bold statement of intent. Created in collaboration with Guinness, the cleat represents a shared mission to break the cycle of compromise in women’s sport.

Laura Youngson, co-founder and CEO of IDA, described it as the culmination of years of R&D, field testing and athlete insight. “We’re always pushing the boundaries of innovation to create the best footwear for women athletes everywhere, on every surface.”

That innovation is also at the core of the Rise Elite cleat, IDA’s flagship firm-ground model, now being rolled out to players in the USL Super League. Lightweight, durable, and optimised for both comfort and performance, it offers a real alternative to the “one-size-fits-men” model that still dominates the sports retail landscape.

What sets IDA apart isn’t just their commitment to fit — it’s their refusal to accept the status quo. Every cleat they release is a rejection of compromise, and a reminder that women athletes deserve gear designed with them in mind.

From the Six Nations to grassroots pitches around the world, IDA’s mission is clear: no more hand-me-downs. No more second-best. Just cleats that fit — and perform — like they were made for you. Because they were.