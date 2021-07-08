How Bench Media Has Used IAS’s Context Control To Drive Campaign Performance

Bench Media understands that audience targeting will be significantly affected by the upcoming deprecation of third-party cookies. To address this challenge, Bench Media leveraged IAS’s Context Control to help their leading clients achieve significant scale while driving impressive results for campaigns.

Bench Media ran a head-to-head test with IAS and a major DSP’s audience targeting segments across three of their top clients, including a global manufacturing company in the air conditioner space, an educational institution, and a major accounting corporation.

By activating Context Control, Bench Media targeted contextually relevant content, without using third-party cookies, to increase their advertisers’ recognition and engagement. The advertisers saw performance enhancements in click-through rate (CTR), cost per acquisition (CPA), and video completion rate as well as generating cost efficiencies with decreased CPMs and CPCs.

With Context Control, Bench Media helped their advertisers’ leverage:

Accurate classification at the scale of content using best-in-class semantic intelligence

Deeper classification of content through sentiment and emotion detection

200+ industry vertical, seasonal, topical, and audience proxy segments available for targeting

As a result, Bench Media found that by using IAS’s Context Control, they achieved stronger key metrics across CPM, CTR, CPC, and video completion rates. Key highlights include:

36 per cent decrease in Cost Per Click

21 per cent increase in Click-Through Rate

Sam Thompson, Head of Media and Partnerships at Bench Media said: “As marketers, we are challenged with navigating cookie-deprecation and the impact that has on targeting, measurement, and attribution. The IAS contextual segments are a fantastic way of moving forward with a relevant approach to targeting, fusing content and context to place ads in a suitable, brand-safe, and impactful environment for brands. Bench Media is focused on continuing our IAS partnership and committing to providing innovative advertising options for our clients with data privacy and security at the forefront.”

Jessica Miles, Country Manager, ANZ at IAS [pictured] said: ”These results highlight how contextual targeting can help drive greater performance and more efficiency. These results mirror the insights we have seen from our recent Power of Context research, showcasing that contextual advertising drives stronger recall, favorability, and ultimately a positive user experience.”

“The key difference with contextual targeting today is the advanced technology that underpins our Context Control solution. With semantic analysis, we can now help brands target ads based on mindset in contextually relevant environments. I’m excited that we can now merge identity and context, essentially blending art and science to improve the perception and impact of digital.”

In addition to verifying media quality, IAS continues to deploy advanced contextual capabilities for advertisers and publishers. This has enabled IAS to address concerns around targeting in a cookieless world. The IAS Power of Context research shows that the quality of an advertising environment can influence how consumers perceive ads and associated brands. The Australian data clearly shows that contextually relevant ads impact consumers beyond their immediate response, forming part of their longer-term recall and favourability towards a brand. Contextually relevant ads also affect consumers’ ability to recall the ads and foster a favorable opinion toward the brand. In fact, 86 per cent of consumers in Australia think contextual advertising relevance – whether an ad is relevant to the content on the page – is at least somewhat important. The study demonstrates that the suitability of an environment directly impacts the receptivity and memorability of the ads, as well as the favourability toward the associated brands. It’s clear that the impact of context and content on the consumer is significant.

Contextual targeting represents a major opportunity for brands in 2021 and beyond, so understanding how context influences consumers’ perception of ads is critical to capture long-term interest. For marketers, this is essential to stand out within increasingly crowded marketplaces and drive action as a result of ads.

Download the IAS Bench Media Context Control case study to learn more about how brands can reduce costs and increase conversions.