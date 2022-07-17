Houston Group Unveils New Branding For Uni Of Southern Queensland

Houston Group Unveils New Branding For Uni Of Southern Queensland
The University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) has unveiled a new brand strategy, including new purpose and proposition, backed by a fresh new logo and visual identity, via brand agency, Houston Group.

The new brand strategy, look and feel, reinforces the pathway to excellence proposition that UniSQ stands for, and supports the organisation’s ambition to become Australia’s leading regional university, in a highly competitive marketplace.

Houston’s remit covered development of new identity – logo and associated guidelines and tools – plus Masterbrand guidelines, tone of voice and brand architecture guidelines and a full set of templates.

Stuart O’Brien, CEO and Founder at Houston said the challenge was to create an all-encompassing brand proposition that matched the University’s strategic direction to deliver outstanding education experiences and outcomes.  “It needed multiple dimensions but a single DNA,” O’Brien said.

He continued: “All brand elements have been created to match the new strategic direction of UniSQ, it not only creates a clear differentiation for the university, but a purpose that students and employees can stand behind and a brand that future students can love, feel part of and instantly recognise,” he explained.

Central to the new look and feel is the adoption of a new abbreviated moniker: UniSQ – rather than the traditional USQ.  The new look will be carried across every touchpoint.

The Shield logo features the Bunya pine tree (synonymous with Southern Queensland), representing growth, strength and journeys and was inspired by the ancient journeys of the many First Nations communities that gathered for the Bunya Festival, celebrating the harvest of the Bunya Nut.

Houston crafted the stylised Bunya pine logo to resemble a robust progressive journey rising through the middle of a strong University shield.  The four branches of the Bunya pine represent the four UniSQ learning hubs (Toowoomba, Ipswich, Springfield and online); and the dark plum & gold primary colours take inspiration from the Toowoomba sunset and environment.

Shawn Walker, pro vice-chancellor (engagement), UniSQ said: “Our refreshed brand strategy and new brand represents a new chapter for the university; it clearly supports our mindset for change and innovation and has the capacity to resonate with our stakeholders.”

The launch of UniSQ’s new branding coincides with the organisation’s 30th anniversary as a university and 55 years as an educational institute

Credits:

Uni SQ

Geraldine Mackenzie, Vice Chancellor

Shawn Walker, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Engagement)

Matt Boyd, Director, Marketing

Laura Hunt, Associate Director (Media & Communications)

 

Houston Group

Stuart O’Brien, CEO and Founder

Cara Meade, Strategy Director

Kyle De Raedt, Senior Account Director

Alex Toohey, Executive Creative Director

Paul Principe, Design Director

