Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business.

From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused around helping people be the best version of themselves – how they show up each day and creating work they’re proud to put out in the world.

But people aren’t just expected to do it on top of their day job. With each role comes a salary increase, dedicated days per month, budget, resources and ongoing check-ins to help make things happen. “When you’re changing the way you do things to build a new agency, it shouldn’t start with seniority or the number of grey hairs on your head”, said CEO Katie Barclay.

“Every single one of our team has the potential to add a piece of brilliance to the business. Who cares if they’re a junior copywriter or a business director? If they’re 21 or 41? If they’ve been with the company for four weeks or four years? Lurking within each person there’s the potential to make things better. It’s about providing the platform to bring it out.

“The ‘old us’ did a lot of good things for our people. But in our book, good isn’t good enough. So when it came to changing how we do things to help our people be their best, we empowered them to lead.” And the agency was blown away. Not just by the response, but the ideas too.

“The enthusiasm with which people embraced the opportunity served to show what brilliant minds (and people) we have within the agency,” added Barclay.

The head of Happy role was awarded to account manager, Garry Dawson; head of Healthy to Designer, Kate Morgan and head of Hungry, to senior creative, James Manning – not the loudest voices in the room, but their diversity of opinions, ideas and all round energy to help build people into happy, healthy, hungry monsters is something the agency can be sure of.

Three weeks in, they’ve already seen the impact that entrepreneurial spirit and energy can have. The vibes are great, there’s less sick days being taken and there’s a full calendar of initiatives for the next six months to help keep people thriving and the Hopeful Monsters journey going strong. The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of clients includes Converse, Red Bull, Adobe, Goodman Fielder, RSPCA NSW, Pizza Hut and Noom.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
  • Marketing

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]