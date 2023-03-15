Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business.

From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused around helping people be the best version of themselves – how they show up each day and creating work they’re proud to put out in the world.

But people aren’t just expected to do it on top of their day job. With each role comes a salary increase, dedicated days per month, budget, resources and ongoing check-ins to help make things happen. “When you’re changing the way you do things to build a new agency, it shouldn’t start with seniority or the number of grey hairs on your head”, said CEO Katie Barclay.

“Every single one of our team has the potential to add a piece of brilliance to the business. Who cares if they’re a junior copywriter or a business director? If they’re 21 or 41? If they’ve been with the company for four weeks or four years? Lurking within each person there’s the potential to make things better. It’s about providing the platform to bring it out.

“The ‘old us’ did a lot of good things for our people. But in our book, good isn’t good enough. So when it came to changing how we do things to help our people be their best, we empowered them to lead.” And the agency was blown away. Not just by the response, but the ideas too.

“The enthusiasm with which people embraced the opportunity served to show what brilliant minds (and people) we have within the agency,” added Barclay.

The head of Happy role was awarded to account manager, Garry Dawson; head of Healthy to Designer, Kate Morgan and head of Hungry, to senior creative, James Manning – not the loudest voices in the room, but their diversity of opinions, ideas and all round energy to help build people into happy, healthy, hungry monsters is something the agency can be sure of.

Three weeks in, they’ve already seen the impact that entrepreneurial spirit and energy can have. The vibes are great, there’s less sick days being taken and there’s a full calendar of initiatives for the next six months to help keep people thriving and the Hopeful Monsters journey going strong. The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of clients includes Converse, Red Bull, Adobe, Goodman Fielder, RSPCA NSW, Pizza Hut and Noom.