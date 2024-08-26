Honda Appoints Eva Barrett As GM Brand, Marketing & CX

Honda has appointed former Adidas and Kathmandu marketer Eva Barret as its general manager, brand, marketing and customer experience.

Barrett replaces Belinda Cusworth, who left Honda after a three-year stint as GM of CX.

Barrett had previously been the chief customer officer at Ingenia Communities Group, a role she spent just under 18 months in.

Prior to that, she had spent three years as Kathmandu’s chief customer officer after two years in Germany with Adidas and eight years in the Netherlands with Philips.