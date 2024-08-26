MarketingNewsletter

Honda Appoints Eva Barrett As GM Brand, Marketing & CX

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Eva Barrett

Honda has appointed former Adidas and Kathmandu marketer Eva Barret as its general manager, brand, marketing and customer experience.

Barrett replaces Belinda Cusworth, who left Honda after a three-year stint as GM of CX.

Barrett had previously been the chief customer officer at Ingenia Communities Group, a role she spent just under 18 months in.

Prior to that, she had spent three years as Kathmandu’s chief customer officer after two years in Germany with Adidas and eight years in the Netherlands with Philips.

Related posts:

  1. IVE Group Revenue Flat But Strong Margin Growth
  2. Advertising Next To Contentious News Topics Has No Brand Suitability Risk & May Boost Performance: ThinkNewsBrands
  3. The Wiggles Join ARN’s iHeart, Launch New Podcast For Parents
  4. Bupa Revs Up Brand Agency Scooter’s Remit
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

An ad that ran in live coverage of the Socceroos friendly with England breached gambling ad rules.
Network 10 Issued Formal Warning Over Gambling Ad Breach On 10 Play
Online Pet Marketplace Mad Paws Unleashes First Ever Above-The-Line Brand Campaign, Via Ouzo
The NSW State Library will host Copy School this year.
Learn From Copy Grandmasters Esther Clerehan, Dee Madigan, Andy Fleming And More 
QMS Puts B&T’s Women In Media Awards Winners Up In Lights
Register Lost your password?