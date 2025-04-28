Home Of The Holiday: Queensland Launches New Tourism Brand Via Publicis Worldwide Australia

The Crisafulli Government has launched a bold new tourism brand, That Holiday Feeling, as the first major milestone in Queensland’s 20-year plan to grow the State’s visitor economy in partnership with Publicis Worldwide Australia.

Unveiled on the Brisbane River at Kangaroo Point, the new brand repositions the Sunshine State as more than a place to visit, but a state of mind – where travellers come to feel free, refreshed and inspired.

The brand, delivered by Tourism and Events Queensland, is designed to reflect the diverse experiences available across Queensland’s 13 tourism regions.

That Holiday Feeling will be a cornerstone of the Crisafulli Government’s 20-Year Tourism Plan, which is designed to take full advantage of Queensland’s time on the world stage in the lead up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Developed by Tourism and Events Queensland in close consultation with industry, That Holiday Feeling launches with spectacular images accompanied by a modern reimagining of the 80s classic hit “Holiday”, performed by Queensland born and raised singer-songwriter Kita Alexander.

The campaign invites visitors to explore iconic destinations like the Whitsundays, the Great Barrier Reef, Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Outback, while encouraging deeper discovery across the State.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said the vibrant new tourism identity would lay the foundation for Queensland’s long-term success. “This is the start of something bigger for Queensland – a clear, confident statement about where our State is headed,” Premier Crisafulli said.

“That Holiday Feeling captures everything locals and visitors love about this State – the natural beauty, the energy of our cities, the warmth of our people and the unforgettable memories made here.

“That Holiday Feeling is a powerful invitation to explore Queensland, now and into the future.

“This is the first pillar of our 20-year tourism vision to ensure Queensland remains Australia’s most welcoming and rewarding destination well beyond 2032.”

Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said the brand arrived at a perfect time with the State recording strong visitor numbers. “Queensland welcomed more than 28 million visitors last year, but we’re not standing still,” Minister Powell said.

“This brand helps unify our tourism story – one that champions local communities, encourages regional dispersal and ensures Queensland remains top of mind in a competitive global market.

“It’s a celebration of our people, our places and that unmistakable holiday feeling visitors experience the moment they arrive.”

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Craig Davidson said the brand was created with industry to give operators and destinations a meaningful, lasting asset. “This brand isn’t just a campaign – it’s a long-term platform the industry can take ownership of and activate in their own way,” Mr Davidson said. “It’s flexible, inclusive, and distinctly Queensland, and it gives us a fresh way to show the world why we’re one of the most sought-after destinations on the planet.

“At the heart of it all is a feeling we know visitors associate with Queensland: joy, connection and a sense of being totally present. That’s what this brand is all about.”