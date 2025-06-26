Home Beautiful Partners With Home Show Around Australia

Australia’s longest-running interiors brand, Are Media’s Home Beautiful, has been announced as national naming rights sponsor for Australia’s largest home expo, Home Show Australia.

The partnership comes as Home Beautiful celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of shaping how Australians design, renovate and dream about their homes. The brand will headline all four Home Show events – in Sydney (10-12 October), Perth (20–22 June), Melbourne (20–24 August) and Brisbane (19–21 September) – which attract over 168,000 home lovers, renovators, and design-savvy consumers annually through immersive, multi-channel experiences.

The Sydney show will coincide with Home Beautiful magazine’s 100th birthday issue, set to be released in October.

Home Show Australia has been running for over 40 years and is Australia’s longest-running building and home improvement expo, with up to 200 exhibitors per city and drawing tens of thousands of visitors annually.

Home Beautiful editor-in-chief, Elle Lovelock, said the partnership brings the brand’s unique value to life in a dynamic, tangible way.

“Home Beautiful has inspired generations of Australians to turn houses into homes – through timeless style, expert advice and trusted guidance. This partnership allows us to meet our audience in real life, offering curated experiences, expert-led content and real-world inspiration they can take home and act on,” she said.

“The partnership with Home Show Australia is a powerful way to celebrate our centenary and connect directly with the design community.”

As part of the sponsorship, Home Beautiful will host a live panel with Elle Lovelock at the Sydney Home Show and draw one of two $100,000 renovation giveaways.

The Home Show organiser, managing director of exhibitions & events Australia, Jane Ford, said: “We are excited to be working with Home Beautiful, Australia’s most highly regarded interiors brand. Our Home Shows draw hundreds of thousands of renovators nationally and this partnership brings two long standing and trusted brands together to create memorable and inspirational events for visitors and exhibitors alike”.

The Home Show partnership is a flagship activation within the broader Home Beautiful 100 campaign — a celebration of the brand’s enduring impact, legacy and continued leadership in the home and lifestyle space. The wider campaign is proudly supported by Circa, Coco Republic, ABI Interiors, Kaboodle, Montauk and Falcon – a collective of premium brands shaping the future of Australian homes.