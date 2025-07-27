MarketingMediaNewsletter

Home And Away Heads West Thanks To Tourism Western Australia

In partnership with Tourism Western Australia, Home and Away has announced it is heading west for the first time in its 37-year history. This special Home and Away event will see the show trade the familiar sands of Summer Bay for the vast and varied landscapes of WA—from cosmopolitan Perth to its rugged coastline and expansive red outback.

Filming will take place in October at several locations across the state.

While storyline and casting details are being kept tightly under wraps, producers promise that Western Australia will take centre stage.

“Our cast and crew are beyond excited to be filming in Western Australia—a first for Home and Away. Its awe-inspiring beauty, diverse landscapes and sheer scale make it the perfect backdrop for this huge storyline. Working with the Tourism Western Australia team has been an absolute joy and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with WA like we have,” said Lucy Addario, Home and Away series producer.

The special Home and Away event will premiere in 2026 on Seven and 7plus.

