“Holy Sh!t!” Drone Pilot Behind Viral Bowling Alley Video Returns With Stunning New Work

Two young filmmakers who shot drone footage in a US bowling alley last week, astounding even Hollywood directors, are back with a new piece of flighty footage.

The duo, drone operator Jay Christensen, 25, and director Anthony Jaska, 35, who both hail from Minneapolis, have taken to the Plymouth Grand 15, a heritage cinema in Plymouth in Massachusetts, for their latest work.

Both Christensen and Jaska are offering their services for free to create ads for COVID affected businesses in their local area.

Check out the duo’s latest efforts below:

And re-live their stunning work for the Bryant Lake Bowl And Theatre in Minneapolis from last week.

Social media users have praised the latest video, saying it reminds them how much they have missed a night at the cinemas because of lockdowns.

Arguably the work also proves you can increasingly make a cinema quality ad with a cheap piece of tech.

Christensen said he had been flying drones since 2014 when the footage was “terrible”.

He added: “Now it’s to the point where you’re able to see a live view of what the drone sees and it’s really small and it can fit through these small spaces and see the whole scene inside and out in one shot, and that really can be a great way to tell a story.”

Christensen’s flying skills have also caught the eye of some serious Hollywood A-listers.

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood led the chorus of praise, retweeting the video with the comment: “HOLY SHIT.”

Lee Unkrich, who directed the Pixar animated feature Coco, said the bowling alley video was “one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen”.

“Jaw on the floor,” he said in a Twitter post.

While Todd Vaziri, a visual effects artist who has worked on Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, Transformers and Avatar, tweeted: “This kind of wonderful photographic innovation adds to the language and vocabulary of cinema. Just beautiful.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn said the footage was “stupendous” and “incredible”.