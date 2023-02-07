Holmesglen Launches Brand And Enrolment Campaign, Via DPR&Co

Victorian TAFE company, Holmesglen Institute has launched its 2023 student acquisition campaign with creative work from DPR&Co.

The campaign has launched across BVOD, digital, social, and OOH and will continue to evolve over the next three months.

Holmesglen: Patrick’s story – cinema from DPR&Co on Vimeo.

The campaign tells the stories of two “very relatable” but inspiring students who, with the help of the Holmesglen team and their families, were encouraged to achieve their dreams.

“Vocational education is a highly competitive sector so achieving cut-through is vital. We have enjoyed creating our first campaign with the Holmesglen team”, said DPR&Co co-founder and ECD, Richard Ralphsmith said.

“Our approach to storytelling in this campaign takes place through the eyes of the students’ loved ones and educators, enabling us to establish a deep level of emotion and authenticity.”

The campaign builds on Holmesglen’s existing “Learn More, Do More” creative positioning.

“We felt DPR&Co really understood our different audiences well and how to create greater connections with them through our external communications efforts”, said Holmesglen director of brand, marketing and student recruitment, Zac Vlahandonis.

“The campaign heroes our learners showing how Holmesglen can shape someone’s future in truly meaningful ways.”

Credits

Agency: DPR&Co

Co-founder and Executive Creative Director: Richard Ralphsmith

Art Director: Tassy Kontogiannis

Production Company: Sense 6

Director: David Finnegan

Group Account Director: Leanne O’Connor

Account Manager: Carla Brugliera