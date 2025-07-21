HiBob Appoints Tech Growth Specialist Sophie Chesters As Chief Marketing Officer

HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform, has appointed Sophie Chesters as chief marketing officer. Chesters is a B2B marketing specialist, bringing over 25 years of international experience in marketing and growth across SaaS, AdTech, and enterprise software.

Chesters has led product and revenue growth at Google, DoubleClick, Medallia, and UserZoom, working across London, San Francisco, New York, and Canada.

As SVP and CMO at Medallia, she took the company public, scaled the marketing function, and delivered pipeline and revenue growth. More recently, she has advised CEOs and marketers at SaaS companies on accelerating go-to-market success.

“AI is transforming the workplace, making it an incredibly exciting time for people management software. I’m passionate about helping organisations build meaningful, people-focused brands that scale with purpose,” Chesters said.

“HiBob’s mission to transform the way modern businesses support and grow their people deeply resonates with me. I’m thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment and look forward to contributing to its continued momentum and impact,” she added.

“Sophie is a strategic, dynamic marketing leader with an exceptional track record in B2B SaaS. Her ability to blend creativity with execution will be invaluable as we grow HiBob into the go-to HR and finance platform for forward-thinking businesses around the world,” HiBob CEO Ronni Zehavi added.

Chesters’ appointment comes as HiBob focuses on its global brand growth.