Hey Marketers, What’s The Deal With Data? Have Your Say In Smrtr & B&T’s New Data-Driven Insights Survey Today!

Hey Marketers, What’s The Deal With Data? Have Your Say In Smrtr & B&T’s New Data-Driven Insights Survey Today!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Data this, data that. As a marketer in the data driven age, your work is undoubtably centred on the ways first-party, second-party, and third-party data is used to make your job easier and to get the results you desire. Which is why we need you!

B&T and smrtr have joined forces to create a survey asking you – the 21st century marketer – to air your thoughts on the effectiveness of data-driven insights, how you currently use it, and how you think it will be used in the future.

Through these questions, we want to know how you source and use external data, and your takes on the practicality of first-party and second-party data, among other things.

But this isn’t just about us.

By participating in smrtr and B&T’s Data Driven Customer Insights and Audiences survey, you’ll be helping formulate an industry-wide perspective on the most effective means of leveraging data, as well as how suppliers can keep up with the times and strengthen their services in the coming years.

What’s more, you’ll also receive a final copy of the smrtr-compiled report, with which you can adjust and bolster your offering using the findings.

Oh, and did we mention you’ll also go in the draw to win a swanky waterfront dinner for two at Cirrus? You’ll be the envy of adland!

All we need you to do is take a quick five minutes out of your day to help your industry, put yourself in the running for an opulent dinner, and complete the survey, which you can do HERE.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Data marketers smrtr Survey third-party data

Latest News

Happy Pride month banner for lgbt rights or social issues event. Colorful rainbow heart and thumb up in black social media interaction cloud, symbol for homosexual love, marriage, partnership sex
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?

If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United
  • Campaigns

Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United

In a break from traditional healthcare marketing, independent creative company Milk + Honey United has unveiled a fresh and sticky integrated brand campaign for Rosemary Health. Rosemary Health is a progressive doctor-founded digital healthcare and pharmacy service that is disrupting the health system by combining convenience with care. Rosemary Health is pioneering a new form of personalised […]

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected
  • Media
  • Technology

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected

Global tech giant, Meta, has rejected independent MP, Craig Kelly’s suggestion to remove fact-checking on the social media platform. The Guardian Australia reports the United Australia party leader (featured image) – and former Liberal MP – asked Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, if he could guarantee “there will be no foreign interference […]

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award
  • Media

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award

Seven West Media is delighted to announce that Madeline McKeown is the recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program. The annual program was established in September 2021 in memory of former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer, the late David Leckie. It was set up in conjunction with Skye Leckie and David and […]