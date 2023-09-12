Heineken Launches Innovative ‘Beer Nicknames’ Digital Campaign Via oOh!media

Heineken is asking the public to invite their mates for a beer in an innovative out of home campaign using nicknames to trigger a moment of fame on oOh!media’s digital screens.

Designed to drive engagement and connection with Gen Z, the campaign utilises purpose-built oOh! technology to capture the attention of audiences in out of home environments by displaying beer nicknames on three of oOh!’s iconic large format sites, The Bourke and Emporium in Melbourne and Murray St in Perth.

Heineken has extended an invitation to the public, encouraging them to scan and submit invites to share a beer with their friends using their favourite nicknames. The dynamic creative is collected with an immersive microsite built by AFFINITY, which collects user submissions. Once verified, these messages are then displayed on oOh!’s digital screens.

oOh! worked in collaboration with Lion’s media agency UM, strategic digital agency AFFINITY and POLY, oOh!’s creative and innovation hub, to develop the campaign. oOh!’s creative technology team also built a dynamic application that manages, reads, validates and embeds the messages into the large format digital sites.

Richard Moore, production director, POLY said: “This innovative solution exemplifies oOh!’s commitment to utilising creative technology to empower clients to broadcast and update their campaigns in real-time, creating meaningful connections with their target audiences across the oOh! network.”

Dino Bozzone, country manager Australia, Heineken added: “Australians have such an enthusiastic passion for nicknaming everything, and yet, despite Heineken being one of the nation’s most popular beers to drink, we realised Aussies don’t really have an existing nickname for our brand. Rather than trying to force this, the campaign centres around inserting Heineken into the existing category vernacular of beer nicknames and we used innovative out of home to leverage Aussie’s imagination and creativity in a unique way.”

The campaign is being supported by other out of home formats including Retail, Street Furniture and Large Format.

