Heads & Tales Strengthens Strategic Offering With New Senior Hires

Content agency Heads & Tales, part of the Hardie Grant Media network, has announced the appointment of two key senior hires, bringing on board Jennifer Hobson as account director and Jack Winter as senior strategist. The appointments are set to bolster the agency’s strategic capabilities as it continues to expand its content-driven solutions for leading Australian brands.

Heads & Tales has built a reputation for blending modern content skills, business acumen, and traditional publishing expertise. With an already impressive client list across retail, health, auto, and culture sectors, the agency’s new hires come at a crucial time as it looks to expand its strategic services and digital

footprint.

Hobson joins from Medium Rare Content Agency, bringing a wealth of experience in client management across diverse industries. Prior to this, she served as APAC Program Manager at Snapchat. At Heads & Tales, Jen will be overseeing blue chip brands such as Vinidex, CSR, Procurious, and RACT, with a key focus on driving digital growth as part of the agency’s long-term strategy.

“Heads & Tales have been on a fantastic journey, and I’m thrilled to be part of it as we continue to innovate and explore new ways to bring content-led ideas to life. What’s exciting is stepping into an agency that not only has strong partnerships with key clients but works with brands that have an appetite for delivering meaningful, high-quality content that matters to their audiences,” said Hobson.

Winter brings strategic expertise from digital creative agency Orchard, where he led campaigns for GSK, ViiV Healthcare, and Epson. With a background in digital and social strategy, Jack will be integral to elevating the strategic offering at Heads & Tales as the agency pushes into more integrated and multi-platform content solutions.

“I’m excited to be working closely with the likes of Rod and the rest of the team within Heads & Tales, as well as being able to leverage the smarts readily accessible across the broader Hardie Grant Network, to continually elevate how content can shift the dial for our clients – as well as readily integrate content thinking with performance and PR-led ideas,” said Jack.

“As we continue to innovate from our print and publishing origins, we recognised a need to elevate how we deliver long and short-form ideas in a range of mediums. Having Jack and Jen’s experience and different backgrounds helps us bring our proposition of smart storytelling for an always-on world to life, in more creative ways than ever before,” said managing director, Rod Mooseekcommented.

With the addition of these two senior team members, Heads & Tales is set to deliver even more compelling content solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in Australia’s content landscape.