Hawke’s Brewing Co. Unveils Brilliant Bob Hawke Mural

Solomon Nivison-Smith
Solomon Nivison-Smith
Hawke’s Brewing Co., an independently-owned beer company established by Aussie icon and former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, has unveiled a mural of the company’s co-founder at renowned West End pub venue The Montague Hotel.

The mural depicts Bob Hawke wearing nothing but a pair of budgie smugglers, while holding a beer in one hand and a newspaper in the other, with the headline reading “HAWKIE SAVES DAINTREE”.

Hawke gave his endorsement to Hawke’s Brewing Co. on the condition that 100% of his royalty share from the business be provided to Landcare Australia, the environmental not-for-profit the Hawke government established in 1989.

The launch of the mural coincides with the release of Hawke’s Legend IPA, with $1 from every can sold being provided to Landcare Australia to help fund the Cairns & Far North Environment Centre’s on-going conservation of mangroves in far north Queensland.

