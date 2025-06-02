Lynx Asks Londoners To Scratch & Sniff In Ballsy New Campaign

Lynx rolled out bold and ballsy ‘scratch and sniff’ billboards across the city in a new campaign created by Lola MullenLowe.

In order to launch its new Lower Body Spray, a fragrance that appreciates people wanting to smell great everywhere, Lynx and Madrid based creative agency Lola MullenLowe have taken the male, natural instinct of scratching ones crotch and giving it a good sniff, and have turned it into a humorous, interactive experience that everybody can get involved with.

The billboards appear to be your average underwear advertisement, a male printed in black-and-white modelling new boxers. However, in the centre of the bill board is a bright, neon circle prompting people to ‘scratch and sniff’ the models groin region. Taking that automatic, intimate moment to the next level.

The tongue and cheek campaign is activated thanks to a microencapsulation technique that releases the fragrance when rubbed.

“This billboard is more than a stunt, it’s a demonstration of the product’s purpose, and a celebration of confidence in its most unapologetic form,” said Caroline Gregory, global brand director at Lynx.

“Our audience has evolved. They want to smell great everywhere, and they appreciate humour, boldness, and honesty,” added Tomás Ostiglia, executive creative director at Lola MullenLowe.