Havas Wins Viatris & Uniting Property Services In Competitive Pitches
Havas Media Network has been appointed media agency of record for global pharmaceutical company Viatris and Uniting Property Services.

The remits for both brands cover media strategy, planning, buying, digital performance and search, with Viatris also including retail marketing.

A best-in-class global healthcare company, Viatris’ mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, providing access at scale. Property Services within the Synod of NSW and ACT assists all parts of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT to manage properties for purchase, sale, build, lease and maintenance.

“Since investing further in leading industry talent and bolstering our ecommerce and pharmaceutical capabilities we are experiencing strong growth. Havas Health is the largest global offering within the industry spanning media, creative and PR. What is exciting is our unique ability to integrate all skills to help marketers truly understand what messaging in which channels drives growth. We’re excited to work with ambitious marketers who have a desire to grow faster than the market,” said Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network.




