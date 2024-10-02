HAVAS Red Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HAVAS Red has announced it’s turning pink for the month of October to raise awareness of breast cancer.

In line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HAVAS Red will hold several events, rebrand to HAVAS Pink across all communications from email, LinkedIn and Teams, and coordinate initiatives designed to raise funds and awareness to support its long-standing client partners: National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) driving world-class research in breast cancer; Siemens Healthineers advancing mammography technology and leading oncology pharmaceutical companies.

“As a leading PR, social and experiential agency, HAVAS Red has a proud history of making a meaningful difference to Australian audiences through our clients, partners, and own community initiatives by challenging the status quo and creative purpose driven change. Our agency has been proudly supporting the cause for over a decade, as it is very close to our hearts,” said James Wright, global CEO HAVAS Red and CEO, Havas Creative Network Australia.

“The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s focus on realising its vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer is as important as ever. We want to ensure that a diagnosis of breast cancer doesn’t lead to a death and research is key to achieving this,” said associate professor Cleola Anderiesz, CEO of the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“On behalf of everyone at the Foundation and all the women and men affected by breast cancer, thank you to all the staff at HAVAS. The HAVAS Village partnership and this month’s HAVAS Pink initiative makes a huge difference in elevating the awareness and need for breast cancer research”.

While there has been great progress in breast cancer, from awareness and research to survival rates, the incidence continues to increase. 1 in 7 women and approximately 1 in 550 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and we lose 9 Australian lives daily.

“As an agency, we thrive on working on meaningful projects that have a personal impact on our team and the broader community,” said Nicole Phillips, managing partner – health and wellness at HAVAS Red.

“HAVAS Red has been a long-time partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Our team continues to provide ongoing communications counsel including campaign development and earned and social media support, from championing the latest breast cancer research and sharing the lived experience of women and men impacted by breast cancer. This year for breast cancer awareness month, we’re excited to launch our integrated campaign – ‘Together let’s make Zero Deaths from breast cancer possible,’ through owned, earned, digital and OOH channels,” Phillips said.

NBCF funds life-changing breast cancer research with money raised entirely by the Australian public and corporate partners. This year marks NBCF’s 30th Anniversary, a copy of the NBCF Impact Report is available here and details of the Pink Horizon Research Strategy guiding the Foundation’s next five years with their ambitious research direction here.