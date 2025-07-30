Havas Posts ‘Solid’ First Half Global Results But APAC Declines

Havas has reported a solid first half of 2025, delivering organic growth of 2.3 per cent and adjusted EBIT up 8.3 per cent year-on-year. Organic growth accelerated to 2.6 per cent in the second quarter, up from 2.1 per cent in the first quarter, as the group pointed to “numerous integrated wins” and momentum in key markets.

Despite an impressive performance across the globe, APAC and Africa were the only regions to post a decline, with net revenue down 1.8 per cent, a drop the holding company attributed to weaker client spend in China.

North America was the standout, contributing 35 per cent of net revenue and posting 4.6 per cent organic growth in Q2, driven by double-digit gains from the Havas Health division. This marked a strong turnaround from the same period last year, when the region was down 6.4 per cent.

CEO and Chairman of Havas, Yannick Bolloré, said: “Havas has delivered a solid first half of the year, achieving organic growth of +2.3 per cent and driving dynamic new business momentum, particularly in North America, along with numerous integrated wins we are especially proud of”.

He also pointed to the success of Havas’ AI transformation. The company maintained its €400 million investment plan through 2027 for data, tech and AI, and completed five acquisitions during the half in Spain, the US, Argentina, France and Canada.

“The rollout of our global strategy and operating system, launched one year ago and now evolved into Converged.AI to reflect its expanded capabilities, is clearly bearing fruit and delivering meaningful impact for our clients worldwide”.

“As we continue to scale our AI-powered product suite, we are committed to equipping all our teams with the knowledge and tools to fully embrace its potential, ensuring that technology and creativity reinforce one another across every part of our organisation”.

Havas reaffirmed its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth of more than 2 per cent, with an EBIT margin target of 12.5 per cent to 13.5 per cent.

Staff costs rose just 1.6 per cent, below revenue growth, while restructuring costs dropped to €7 million (from €11 million last year). Net income rose slightly to €74 million.

New client wins included Google, Meta, Toyota, CaixaBank, Elizabeth Arden, Under Armour and Asahi, among many others. In the Australian market, Havas Media won the media account for Chinese automotive brand Geely in January.

“We are maintaining a strong pace in M&A, with five new agency acquisitions completed during the first half of the year, and continue to forge strategic partnerships, most recently with Ostro and YouGov,” said Bolloré “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients for their continued trust, as well as our teams for their dedication and outstanding creativity that continues to set us apart”.