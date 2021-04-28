Havas Media Boosts Legacy Sydney’s Digital Transformation With Month-Long Anzac Day Campaign
Havas Media has launched an integrated performance services-driven campaign centred on Anzac Day to grow awareness and donations for the iconic charity Legacy Sydney and its work supporting the families of Australian veterans.
The month-long campaign is the latest step in Havas Media’s support for Legacy Sydney’s digital transformation after the COVID pandemic impacted the charity’s ability to undertake traditional face-to-face initiatives around engagement and donations.
Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media explained, “the goal was to better engage audiences to consider supporting Legacy. Delving into customer acquisition insight Havas Media successfully optimised the new Legacy website.”
“To compliment this work the team delivered an end-to-end performance acquisition solution to support Legacy Sydney’s adoption of new technology and digital strategies, including SEM, SEO, conversion rate optimisation and paid social.”
The Anzac Day campaign ran across broadcast, digital, radio and social channels. The social elements incorporate demographic and geographic targeting to drive traffic and conversions with all social creative, linking to a donation page, while above the line media is designed to drive awareness of Legacy Sydney’s incredible work.
“Every day our team are committed to create Work with Meaning. We are exceptionally proud to support Legacy Sydney and its enduring commitment to such socially important work. By adopting Havas Media’s integrated performance services, Legacy now has discovered new ways to continue to engage meaningfully across the entire consumer decision journey, making a purposeful impact on the lives of veterans’ and their families,” said Hyland.
Nikki Hollis, President of Sydney Legacy added, “Legacy is excited about the opportunity of partnering with the international marketing, media and communication group – Havas Media to provide advice and guidance on the use of our Brand, develop cost effective national marketing plans and to revitalise our social media strategy to connect with our supporters and donors.”
Featured Image L-R: Brittini Raygo, Corporate Partnerships and Event Manager, Legacy Sydney; Nikki Hollis, President Legacy Sydney; Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Group
Please login with linkedin to commentHavas legacy sydney
Latest News
How The ACCC Wants To Pull Down Data Barriers
Australia’s advertising supply chain is set for a shakeup, with the ACCC currently investigating the digital advertising ecosystem and potential imbalances that exist. In this two-part series, smrtr’s Paul Argus looks at the investigation and provides an assessment on the feasibility of some of the key recommendations. As we know, the ACCC has been investing […]
MediaCom CEO Willie Pang Moved To New MD Role At GroupM, To Be Replaced By Yaron Farizon
GroupM’s has made a number of leadership changes to strengthen its structure in Australia. Yaron Farizon (left in main photo), currently CEO of MediaCom Russia and MediaCom Connections Israel, will become CEO of MediaCom AUNZ, whilst current MediaCom AUNZ CEO Willie Pang (right) becomes managing director, GroupM Services (GMS). Farizon has been a key element […]
New Research From Millennial Future Reveals Young Australians To Be More Trusting In 2021
New research from Millennial Future shows trust in large Australian brands has increased among young Australians for the second consecutive year. Most trusted were large supermarket brands, but the biggest gains in trust in the past 12 months have been by energy providers, banks, and insurers. Report author Tom McGillick said, “while media brands remain […]
All The Juicy Details From The 2021 Adobe Summit
The Adobe Summit is happening right this second! So this has the exact smell of a freshly opened can of tennis balls.
Adobe Announces Industry’s First CDP Architected For First-Party Data At Adobe Summit 2021
Adobe today announced the next generation of its real-time customer data platform (CDP), the only enterprise application architected for first-party data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. Adobe Real-time CDP helps brands activate known and unknown customer data to manage the entire customer profile and journey in one system, without the need for third-party cookies. Despite recent […]
Adobe Flexes Muscles On Experience Platform At Adobe Summit 2021
Adobe today revealed at Adobe Summit 2021 that thousands of leading brands are making use of its ‘unique’ Experience Platform to power their digital experience strategy. The Coca-Cola Company, Hilton, The Home Depot, Panera Bread, ServiceNow, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Tourism Australia are among the companies utilising what Adobe claims is a unique product that […]
Adobe And FedEx Partner To Drive E-Commerce
Adobe and FedEx have announced a new, multi-year collaboration starting with the integration of Adobe Commerce with ShopRunner, a leading e-commerce platform and subsidiary of FedEx Services. In a year when online shopping in the U.S. grew 42 per cent according to the recent Adobe Digital Economy Index, e-commerce became a make-or-break capability for every […]
Adobe Survey Shows Pandemic Gave CIOs Greater Influence
In one year we went from a world with digital capabilities to a digital-first economy. To better understand how this has impacted and changed the role of the CIO, Adobe has released the findings of its global CIO survey. On the global results, Cynthia Stoddard, senior vice president and chief information officer at Adobe (pictured) […]
Australian Beef Brings National Sporting Heroes To Classrooms
Who doesn't love Aussie beef on the barbie? Apart from sanctimonious vegans who should've never been invited anyway.
Voting Now Open For The People’s Choice CMO!
You don't need to be some raging spunk rat to be voted Australia's top CMO. Although raging rattishness certainly helps.
The Infinite Dial Study Shows Australians Are Embracing Digital Audio As Podcast Listening Soars
More Australians are embracing digital audio post the pandemic, with podcast listening soaring over the past year and more people listening to radio using apps, catch-up podcasts and smart speakers, according to the annual Infinite Dial Australia 2021 study, released today by Edison Research and Commercial Radio Australia. Overall, 86 per cent of Australians aged […]
News Corp Australia Identifies Five Key Consumer Travel Trends For 2021
News Corp has unveiled five key travel trends that strangely doesn't include the terms "wankers" and "Byron Bay".
Funtastic Announces Corporate Name Change To Toys”R”Us ANZ
Toys"R"Us just takes us back to our childhoods. But not in a hatred of Brussel sprouts, vomit in the car kinda way.
Australia’s Advertising Industry Ranked Second Last To Used Car Salesmen For Ethics & Honesty
If there's any lessons in this honesty & ethics study it's never buy a used car from anyone in the advertising industry.
CAASie.co Partners With Moving Walls Group’s Location Media Xchange
Location Media Xchange (LMX), the supply-side arm of the Moving Walls Group, has partnered with CAASie.co, an Australian-built online ad platform, to accelerate the adoption of automated audience-driven Out-of-Home (OOH). The collaboration brings together two innovative companies in the OOH space, bringing an end-to-end OOH home buying experience to SME and agencies. LMX will enable […]
Stockland Launches ‘Riddle Me This’ Mother’s Day Campaign Via Host/Havas
Mother's Day is a mere 10 days aways, as the bed socks and André Rieu CD industry forced to put on extra staff.
Calling All Mums: Regina Stroombergen, Thinkerbell’s Lead Creative, Wants To Meet For A Pint
New mum & Thinkerbell ECD Regina Stroombergen wants to meet likeminded mums for a beer. And we imagine a bitch, too.
Acast Launches Sponsored Stories
Acast, the creator-first podcast company, has launched Sponsored Stories in Australia and New Zealand, a new ad offering available exclusively through the Acast Marketplace. Sponsored Stories take traditional sponsorship reads further, giving advertisers longer spots with high production values, more opportunity for storytelling, and a greater share of voice within ad breaks. Unlike branded segments […]
Chemist Warehouse Appoints Seedooh To Out-Of-Home Reporting
B&T staff choose & recommend Chemist Warehouse for all our prophylactic needs. So we haven't visited since 2013.
Spotify Announces Paid Podcast Subscriptions
Spotify has announced that it will begin rolling out a suite of podcast monetisation tools for creators that are meant to provide wide reach, discoverability, and maximized revenue. Spotify paid subscriptions will launch in the US, and then be rolled out in additional markets in the coming months. The feature, which was originally announced at […]
Nursing And Midwifery Federation Advocates For Increased Support For Aged Care Residents Via The Shannon Company
A national campaign urging increased support for aged care residents, with the tagline ‘It’s not too much to ask’, has been launched in the lead-up to the federal budget. The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation campaign, developed with The Shannon Company (TSC), highlights the findings of the recent Royal Commission into aged care, including chronic […]
Seven Must Pay Weekly Compensation To Former My Kitchen Rules Contestant For “Psychological Injury”
MKR contestant awarded compensation for psychological injury. Audience demanding compensation for suffering Pete Evans.
Omnicom The Sole Media Company To Make LinkedIn Australia’s 2021 Top Companies List
LinkedIn survey reveals that the electric shock to the nipples no longer a valid motivating tool in modern work culture.
Jemma Enright To Lead QMS’ City Of Sydney Offering
Jemma Enright to lead QMS’ City Of Sydney offering whilst correctly naming 14 of the Swans' starting line-up.
Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Rises, Big Brother Falls, But Lego Masters Beats Them All
Last night's trio of reality shows shone a spotlight on the human condition. Not that B&T has any idea what that is.
BWM Dentsu Plugs ‘Good People’ Of Victoria’s Electricity Market As Tradies Return For New Campaign
Victorian electricity distribution networks CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy have revealed a brand evolution, which builds on a prior campaign lauded for showing the employees on the frontline who keep Victoria’s lights on. While maintaining a focus on real people and not actors, the Good People in Power brand evolution, created by BWM dentsu, introduces […]
Addressability In The Wake Of Third Party Cookies
Just about all the industry talk is around third party cookies at the moment. Well, that and Sir Martin's perma-tan.
DoubleVerify Names James Cashmore SVP As Company Goes Public
Ex-Google man Cashmore heads to DoubleVerify. Pleased segways, autonomous cars and Vince Vaughn are a distant memory.
Unilever’s Degree And Wunderman Thompson Develop The World’s First Deodorant Designed For People With Disabilities, By People With Disabilities
No matter the colour, creed or ability you should have access to deodorant. If only Sydney taxi drivers would take note.
AMSRO Rebrands As Australian Data And Insights Association
More acronym news for our acronym enthusiasts, which is approximately zero.