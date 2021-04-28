Havas Media Boosts Legacy Sydney’s Digital Transformation With Month-Long Anzac Day Campaign

Havas Media has launched an integrated performance services-driven campaign centred on Anzac Day to grow awareness and donations for the iconic charity Legacy Sydney and its work supporting the families of Australian veterans.

The month-long campaign is the latest step in Havas Media’s support for Legacy Sydney’s digital transformation after the COVID pandemic impacted the charity’s ability to undertake traditional face-to-face initiatives around engagement and donations.

Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media explained, “the goal was to better engage audiences to consider supporting Legacy. Delving into customer acquisition insight Havas Media successfully optimised the new Legacy website.”

“To compliment this work the team delivered an end-to-end performance acquisition solution to support Legacy Sydney’s adoption of new technology and digital strategies, including SEM, SEO, conversion rate optimisation and paid social.”

The Anzac Day campaign ran across broadcast, digital, radio and social channels. The social elements incorporate demographic and geographic targeting to drive traffic and conversions with all social creative, linking to a donation page, while above the line media is designed to drive awareness of Legacy Sydney’s incredible work.

“Every day our team are committed to create Work with Meaning. We are exceptionally proud to support Legacy Sydney and its enduring commitment to such socially important work. By adopting Havas Media’s integrated performance services, Legacy now has discovered new ways to continue to engage meaningfully across the entire consumer decision journey, making a purposeful impact on the lives of veterans’ and their families,” said Hyland.

Nikki Hollis, President of Sydney Legacy added, “Legacy is excited about the opportunity of partnering with the international marketing, media and communication group – Havas Media to provide advice and guidance on the use of our Brand, develop cost effective national marketing plans and to revitalise our social media strategy to connect with our supporters and donors.”

Featured Image L-R: Brittini Raygo, Corporate Partnerships and Event Manager, Legacy Sydney; Nikki Hollis, President Legacy Sydney; Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Group