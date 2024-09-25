Havas Host Delivers ‘If You Can’t Bin It, Bag It’ Cleanup Initiative For Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji has launched an initiative created by Havas Host encouraging Fijians and visitors to help reduce litter across the islands by thoughtfully disposing of rubbish – even when there are no bins nearby.

Havas Host created the ‘If you can’t bin it, bag it’ initiative from the insight that with a shortage of public rubbish bins meant a campaign to simply put litter in bins wouldn’t be enough.

As a result, the ‘If you can’t bin it, bag it’ initiative extends beyond just messaging with the distribution of specially-designed, sustainably-made reusable tote-style bags to inspire Fijians with a practical way to take their litter with them until they find a suitable bin.

Havas Host developed an illustrated mascot, Kasikasi – a small Fijian hermit crab who uses his shell as a bag to store rubbish in until he can find a bin – as the campaign’s face of responsible waste management. Kasikasi will feature across the initiative in visuals, songs and on the bags.

Havas Host collaborated with local artists to bring the initiative to life in a distinctive Fijian way. Local musician Kuki created the campaign song’s jingle, while illustrations by Fijian creative designer Lily Vallance appear across visuals and on the bags.

The song will feature on radio and digital platforms to drive behaviour change by educating locals, especially children, on the importance of picking up litter.

Signs featuring Kasikasi will be strategically located at areas typically impacted by rubbish, including beaches, walking paths and parks, to remind people to keep it with them until they find a bin.

The Tourism Fiji-led campaign was supported by a coalition of 15 travel and tourism industry partners including leading resorts and hotels as part of a united industry commitment to environmental conservation.

”We are thrilled to launch the ‘If you can’t bin it, bag it’ campaign alongside our dedicated partners. This initiative embodies our commitment to sustainable tourism practices and highlights the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding Fiji’s environment. As we roll out this initiative, we encourage all Fijians and visitors to embrace the ethos of ‘If you can’t bin it, bag it,” said Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, we believe collaborating with communities, industry and the Government can greatly preserve Fiji’s natural beauty. We appreciate our numerous partners who have joined us in this endeavour. It is now over to all of us in Fiji – locals and tourists – to grab a bag, either the specially designed bags, or any reusable bag, and to dispose of our waste thoughtfully and keep Fiji clean and beautiful,” said Tourism Fiji’s chief marketing officer, Srishti Narayan.

“This is an exciting initiative that fosters a change in behaviour among different generations through multiple partners and channels. We are thrilled to help bring it to life and look forward to its benefits for Fiji and its natural beauty,” said Havas Host MD Ant Moore.

The campaign will run across roadside billboards and other OOH locations, newspapers, radio and digital platforms, with the reusable bags available at various outlets throughout Fiji.

Credits:

AGENCY: Havas Host

MD: Ant Moore

ECD: Sebastian Vizor

Associate Creative Director: Pete Sherrah

Senior Art Director: Anastasia Simone

Senior Copy Writer: Jay Lee

Managing Director: Ant Moore

Account Director: Maisie La Costa

Head of Strategy: Alyce Gillis

Head of Production: Alistair Ferrier

CLIENT: Tourism Fiji

Chief Marketing Officer: Srishti Narayan

Global Marketing Manager: Anaseini Bakaniceva

Global Marketing Specialist: Ashwina Ghutla

PRODUCTION:

Studio: Lily Kate

Illustrator: Lily Vallance

Singer / Songwriter: Apakuki Nalawa

Musician: Kuki