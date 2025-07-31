HAVAS Hails New Joint Venture With H/Advisors In Singapore

Havas has announced a joint venture between HAVAS Red and H/Advisors in Singapore. This will provide customers with a combined strategic corporate communications with enhanced PR, social, experiential and content capabilities to Singapore and Southeast Asia.

HAVAS Red (formerly Red HAVAS) is the global PR agency micro-network of Havas N.V., with a presence now in 21 markets around the world. Named Global Midsize Agency of the Year and EMEA Midsize Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media in 2024, its roster of clients include Toyota, Lexus, adidas, Wise, Booking.com, Domino’s, Far East Hospitality, Sun Life, Merex Investment, Kenvue, Galderma, Sanofi, Novartis, the U.K. Department of Education, Meltwater, ManpowerGroup, Baddoo, Merck KGaA, Tourism Tasmania and UNICEF, among others.

H/Advisors is the global strategic advisory arm within Havas N.V. In the past two years, they have evolved into a global network, present across 21 markets with 1500 experts.

The expansion involved acquisitions in Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Portugal and recently the opening of its Brussels office which will serve as the central hub for public affairs to clients across H/Advisors. Roster of clients include Amazon, Google, Blackrock, easyJet, ABB, AXA, Gordon Ramsey, Bosch, Facebook, Ikea, AstraZeneca, HSBC, Uber, Hershy, Pfizer, Orange, LVMH, Bank of London, Credit Agricole, among others.

Mark Worthington, managing director and co-founder of Singapore based H/Advisors Klareco will take on the additional role of Managing Director of HAVAS Red in Singapore which will incorporate the H/Advisors Klareco brand PR team. Worthington will also continue to drive the growth of H/Advisors Klareco alongside co-founder and CEO Ang Shih Huei.

Kenny Yap, who had been leading HAVAS Red Singapore since 2017, was appointed as CEO of HAVAS Play Singapore in April 2025. Yap will continue to support his existing clients.

“Launching HAVAS Red in India, Japan, Greece and Africa over the last couple of years has been a significant milestone for us, opening doors to very exciting markets. The time is right to further expand our team in Singapore, where our colleagues are already delivering ground-breaking work with iconic clients,” said James Wright, global of HAVAS Red and global chairman of the HAVAS PR network. “As part of the HAVAS Red Network, clients have access to borderless insights and thinking, to fuel creative campaigns and initiatives, that build lasting customer relationships and help grow their business.”

“Asia is an important growth market for H/Advisors and Havas and this collaboration with HAVAS Red will enable us to widen and deepen our presence in its fast-growing markets,” said Stephane Fouks, executive chairman H/Advisors, and executive vice-president, Havas.

“Bringing our teams together will enable us to be an even more powerful and integrated partner to clients in Singapore and across the region, on everything from social media to experiential to media relations,” added Worthington.

“Enhancing our capabilities across the region, and particularly in Singapore, is central to our One Asia strategy,” concluded Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, Southeast and North Asia.

“By broadening our reach and engaging with one of the world’s most dynamic and progressive audiences, we are reinforcing our commitment to creating meaningful connections and delivering impactful narratives.”