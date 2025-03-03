Havas Group’s Organic Pacific Appoints New Acting Managing Partner Following Annabelle Gigliotti’s Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Smith has taken the reigns at Havas Group’s entertainment communications consultancy Organic Pacific after founding managing partner Annabelle Gigliotti stepped back from the business following a cancer diagnosis.

Gigliotti appointed industry colleague Smith as acting managing partner to focus on treatment following her stage four colon cancer diagnosis which she already successfully completed a first round of chemo for with positive results.

Smith has more than 20-plus years in the entertainment industry, including roles as Foxtel Group director of communications and PR, Stan head of PR – entertainment & sport, as well as stints with Endemol Shine, Warner Bros. Entertainment, ITV Studio Australia and Universal Music.

“I had NO symptoms apart from being tired all the time – and who in our industry isn’t? I’m open about my diagnosis because I want to encourage as many people to get checked as possible, particularly as rates of cancer for those in their 30’s and 40’s are increasing exponentially, and are too young for standard screenings,” Gigliotti said.

“I know I can fully focus on my treatment knowing Organic is in incredibly safe and capable hands with Sarah. As I built Organic, I hand selected each one of our amazing team, not only on the strength of their professional capability but more so – their work ethic, and who they are as a human being. I value that, so do our clients and it’s what makes us so special.

“Sarah was my first choice to fill my shoes. She is an empathetic leader who prioritises the growth and wellbeing of her team as fundamental to success – and her deep first-hand experience in the reality of the landscape our clients work in day in, day out is unmatched. We are lucky to have her”.

“I’m proud and privileged to be supporting Annabelle and leading the incredible Organic team – a team that did not miss a single beat when they were faced with such a sudden and unexpected change in the business. Annabelle is so loved and respected and this has hit everyone hard. Such a beautiful person, I vividly remember what Annabelle said to me in that first call. She said, ‘I need make sure my team are okay,” Smith added.

“Annabelle and I have exchanged ideas about how to continue Organic’s growth trajectory and write the next major chapter as the business of entertainment continues to evolve, including through growth in the consumer products world projects and home entertainment campaigns. We’ve got this, Annabelle”.

“Annabelle is one of the most respected entertainment PR experts in Australia and, more importantly, an incredible person. She and her phenomenal Organic team have the full love and support of the entire Havas Village wrapped around her as she faces this challenge,” James Wright, Group CEO at Havas Creative Network ANZ, Global CEO at HAVAS Red and global chair Havas PR Network said.

“The outpouring of support Annabelle has received from across our Havas family and clients is a testament to the esteem and affection with which she is held across our industry. We know Organic will continue to thrive under Sarah’s leadership while Annabelle focuses on what’s most important right now,” Wright added.

Gigliotti launched Organic into the Australian market in 2021, with current clients including Netflix Australia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, NBC Universal Pictures.