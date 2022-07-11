Havas Group Unveils Hava-Listen To Support Staff Passions

As part of Havas’ ongoing commitment to team morale and wellbeing, today marks the launch of Hava-Listen – a Group-wide initiative designed to embrace and support staff passions and help take them to the next level.

The inaugural Hava-Listen event, proudly supported by NOVA Entertainment, will be held this Thursday, July 14th, at the Havas Village offices in The Rocks Sydney. It will feature the very talented Anna Natlacen as Anna Dot, Senior Digital Trader at Havas Media Group. She also happens to be a fantastic singer-songwriter, and Anna will be performing to a crowd of Havas staff and supporters.

Francis Coady, CMO of Havas Media Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this Havas Group-wide initiative to help shine a light on the many varied creative passions of our vibrant employees. When the callout was made, we were blown away with interest, and the first three sessions have already been filled over the second half of 2022. We are exceptionally thankful for the support of NOVA Entertainment, who will present the very first session, featuring the incredibly talented Anna Natlacen.”

“It’s so encouraging to know that Havas actively supports my passion for music, and I’m extremely excited to follow in the footsteps of so many of my musical inspirations by performing with the support of NOVA Entertainment,” added Anna Natlacen.

Steve Golding, GSM at NOVA Entertainment, said: “We are honoured to be able to support Havas with the launch of their staff initiative Hava-Listen, plus giving Anna the stage (literally) to do what she is passionate about and perform her music.”

Hava-Listen is an ongoing initiative with more events to be announced over the year.