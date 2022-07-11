Havas Group Unveils Hava-Listen To Support Staff Passions

Havas Group Unveils Hava-Listen To Support Staff Passions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



As part of Havas’ ongoing commitment to team morale and wellbeing, today marks the launch of Hava-Listen – a Group-wide initiative designed to embrace and support staff passions and help take them to the next level.

The inaugural Hava-Listen event, proudly supported by NOVA Entertainment, will be held this Thursday, July 14th, at the Havas Village offices in The Rocks Sydney. It will feature the very talented Anna Natlacen as Anna Dot, Senior Digital Trader at Havas Media Group. She also happens to be a fantastic singer-songwriter, and Anna will be performing to a crowd of Havas staff and supporters.

Francis Coady, CMO of Havas Media Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this Havas Group-wide initiative to help shine a light on the many varied creative passions of our vibrant employees. When the callout was made, we were blown away with interest, and the first three sessions have already been filled over the second half of 2022. We are exceptionally thankful for the support of NOVA Entertainment, who will present the very first session, featuring the incredibly talented Anna Natlacen.”

“It’s so encouraging to know that Havas actively supports my passion for music, and I’m extremely excited to follow in the footsteps of so many of my musical inspirations by performing with the support of NOVA Entertainment,” added Anna Natlacen.

Steve Golding, GSM at NOVA Entertainment, said: “We are honoured to be able to support Havas with the launch of their staff initiative Hava-Listen, plus giving Anna the stage (literally) to do what she is passionate about and perform her music.”

Hava-Listen is an ongoing initiative with more events to be announced over the year.

Please login with linkedin to comment

havas group

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]